Kids Speak: What are you thankful for?

As families and friends come together to celebrate Thanksgiving, area third and fourth graders share what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
Roosevelt Elementary
I thankful that we have thanksgiving because I get to be with my family.
Marcelino Soriano, third grader
I am thanful for my mom and dad and my country and my world and my brother. And my famuley.
Devon Montanez, third grader
I am thankful for familys and friends and other people. I want every one to have a good Thanksgiving.
Julissa Garcia, third grader
I’m thankful for food. I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for my dog. I’m thankful for my school. I’m thankful for my house. I’m thankful for minecraft. I’m thankful for a nintendo switch. I’m thankful for books. I’m thankful for super mario kart 8 delxuix.
Johanna Quintana, third grader
Westmoor Elementary
I’m thankful for my family and that my big sister is having a baby boy two days after Christmas. Hopfuly earlier but hopfuly not on Christmas. I am also thankful for my 2 dogs named Titus and Chico and my 4 cats named Moo Moo and Shado, Simon, Pumpkin. I am also thankful for seeing my famiily that lives in Mexico and Kanzas.
Marivela Gonzalez, fourth grader
I’m thankful for everything because there are some people that don’t have stuff. I am thankful for Mrs. Morrison cause she teaches me math and witt widsom. Also, I am thankful for my grandparents cause we have a family tradition we go to there for Thanksgiving dinner. We get to play games. My family and I get to spend time with each other.
Ailea Stich, fourth grader
I am thankful my family to come over because I like family coming over so we can hang out it is a family tradition in Lilley’s house and I like Thankgiving because we are having a feast. I am thankful for Mrs. Morrison and my mom and my dad and my sister Gracelynn and my other sister Kayla and my bother Zachary and my dog Diesel and dog Twila. And I am thankful for everything. Thanksgiving is my favoritive holiday we eat very good stuff to eat my mom cooks evertime.
Breanne Lilley, fourth grader
Geil Elementary
This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for my family. First, I’m thankful for my grandma and grandpa because, my grandma cooks good stuffing and other food also mexican food. My grandpa grills turkey deliscously. He is such a good cook. Next, my cousins are always there, we may fight but we still love each other and take care of each other. Then, at my grandpa and grandma’s house we play family games and even have competions. Last, my family will always be there even if there not here with me because they live in Mexico. Those are the reason why I’m thankful for my family.
Mia Gurrola, fourth grader
For this Thanksgiving I am greatful for school because, it helps us learn things you did or not know. I am also thankful for church teaches you thing about Jesus and God. Next, I am thankful for Jesus and God they are very imortant. Jesus creative this world. He did it for us. I am thankful for people served in the army. I am also thankful for my family and friends they love me so much. The last thing I am thankful for is the pilgrams they made Thanksgiving.
Karli Clymer, fourth grader
I’m thankful for a table. I’m thankful for food like stuffing. I’m thankful for a family. I’m thankful a house to eat in for thankgiving. I’m thankful for sprots. I’m thankful for school and being fast.
Derrick
Brown, fourth grader
Northfield Elementary
This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for my house so that it keeps me warm if it snows or rains. I’m also thankful for my family because they love me and give me hugs.
Lily Vazquez, fourth grader
This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for food so I don’t starve, Trees so I can breath, Eyes so I can see, Water so I don’t get thirsty, Family that I can love, Animals/pets that I can pet. I’m thankful for vehicles so I can travel, Blankets to keep me war, Friends so I’m not lonely, School so I can learn, and Shelter so I am warm. Also emergemcy services so I can stay safe.
Atticus Votruba, fourth grader
Halidays like Christmas. You can celabrate and you can help your parits put the decorashens and you can do it to all of the halidays and on Thanksgiving you can help your mom cook the turkey and on forth of july you can also help with the fire works.
Sidda Brown, fourth grader
Lincoln Elementary
I’m thankful for a table. I’m thankful for food like stuffing. I’m thankful for a family. I’m thankful a house to eat in for thankgiving. I’m thankful for sprots. I’m thankful for school and being fast.
Derrick Brown, fourth grader
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my cat Twilight. One reason why I’m thankful for my cat is she cuddles with me. The second reason is she plays with me. The final reason is because I love her. I love her and she loves me, and that is why I’m thankful for my cat.
William Houston, fourth grader
I am thankful for my sister, mom, dad, my brothers and my sisters and my cat. Because they will all eat thankgiving diner with me. But the one I really are thankful for is my sister. Because she cares 100% for me. She is always there for me.
Carlee Hauser, fourth grader
I’m thankful for us to even exsist on earth. And I’m thankful for food, God, family, clothes, emotion’s (even mad ones) and me. I allso hope for everyone to have a good Thanksgiving too, because I’m having a grate one! I love Thanksgiving, because all the yumy food! And my amazing teacher Miss Steele. Allso my grandma’s yumy fruit saled.
Kamerson Rein, fourth grader
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.