KIMBALL — After 45 years in public service, Dan Dean is looking forward to retirement.

The last three years of Dean’s career have been in Kimball where he’s served as the city administrator since 2017.

Dean grew up in Indiana and began his journey as a public servant as soon as he graduated college.

“My first job out of college was working for a county in Indiana,” Dean said. “It seemed like a good fit for me, so I never really left public service.”

After getting his master's degree in 1984, he landed a job as a circuit rider town manager in north eastern Colorado.

He’ll be returning to northern Colorado following his retirement in May, and said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife. He’s also excited about having more time for his “neglected hobbies,” particularly photography.

“I plan to spend time with my family, hiking, reading, exercising and generally enjoying time outdoors,” Dean said.

While he’s excited about retiring, he admits there are some things he’s going to miss, including the challenges that come with the role he’s been filling.

“One of the reasons I chose to be a manager/administrator was to have something new and different to address each and every day,” Dean said. “While dealing with something new and different every day has been challenging, it is what I sought out and embraced in a big picture kind of way.”

In addition to the benefits his work has brought to the communities he’s served, his work allowed him to grow as a person.

“The moment-to-moment has created stress for me, it has made me a stronger person for which I am thankful,” Dean said.

He said the best part about his career has been meeting and helping people.

“There are many things I am proud of accomplishing,” Dean said. “The one I am proudest of is empowering some folks in very tiny communities to become strong leaders.”