KIMBALL — The City of Kimball will be looking to replace its aging swimming pool in the coming year or two.

On Tuesday night, the city council expressed its desire to move forward with the process of replacing the pool and will begin looking at the bidding process and what type of facility to construct. The council passed an ordinance changing its distribution of Keno funds and accepted the resignation of Councilmember Christy Warner.

Mayor Keith Prunty said the city would be seeking bids for the new pool project, possibly for an indoor facility, and will bring more information forward at the next council meeting Jan. 21.

“Hopefully, we’re going to get a new one built in the next year or two at the very latest,” Prunty said.

There will be meetings and public forums where residents will be able to present their ideas and receive information on the process.

“We’ll let them know what we’re thinking about for our financing and get the feel of the community and what they want to do,” Prunty said. “It’s not going to be a city council — 'Here’s our idea, it’s done.' It’s going to be open for everybody. Many, many meetings before it’s actually finalized and done.”

The Kimball Events Center is in a remonstrance period for a pending sale, and Mayor Keith Prunty said it’s possible that the fitness center currently housed in the Events Center may be incorporated into plans for the new pool, making the facility more of a recreation center.

“If we do a whole new pool system setup, there will be another building located there at 2,500 square feet for a fitness center and would have shared bathrooms and that way it would be open year-round,” Prunty said. “It would be at the park, probably in the same location. If not, it would be in a similar location in Gotte Park.”

With the change in Keno funding, Kimball will be committing 75% of all of its Keno funds to parks and the swimming pool for capital improvements. The remaining 25% of the fund will still be available for grants to the community.

“The majority of our Keno is going to go to infrastructure in the parks like new playground equipment,” Prunty said. “We don’t have to spend it every year, so we can let it build up, say, for three years to have maybe $100,000 to buy new playground equipment because that stuff is so expensive, and it’s hard to budget for. To me, Keno is for the betterment of the community. I think there’s no better way than the parks. Everybody can enjoy it regardless of who you are.”

Warner’s resignation opens up a seat on the council. Warner, who cited personal reasons in her letter of resignation, was re-elected for a second term in November 2018, leaving three years remaining on her term. Registered voters who are residents of the city and are interested in filling that seat are asked to send a letter expressing their interest addressed to the Mayor at the City of Kimball, 223 South Chestnut St., Kimball, NE 69145. Letters can be received until Jan. 10. Prunty and Council President James Shields will review the letters and bring the candidates forward at the next council meeting Jan. 21.

Prunty complimented Warner for her insight and her desire to do what’s for the betterment of the community. He said he would welcome Warner back in the event she chooses to run for the council again in the future.