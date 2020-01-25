Kimball man named top singer in Voice in the Valley competition

It had been twelve years since Tom O’Brien left behind his career as a professional vocalist and actor in St. Louis, Missouri to return to his hometown of Kimball. As he stood on the Voice in the Valley stage, looking out at the packed house and the backs of the judges, he remembered why he fell in love with performing.

“Being able to make an audience smile, laugh, cry, clap — all of the cliche stuff performers tell you is true,” O’Brien said. “I like how it makes me feel too. When it’s working out right and you’re hitting the right notes, it’s an awesome feeling.”

It got even better when he found out he’d been selected as this year’s Voice in the Valley winner last weekend.

O’Brien found his passion for music early in life and by his sophomore year of high school, he’d made the decision to pursue vocal music after he graduated. He attended the University of Nebraska, graduating with a degree in vocal music.

“I went on to have a 20 year career as a professional singer and actor in St. Louis,” O’Brien said.

Life happened and he found himself back in Kimball and gave up performing. Last year, he heard about Voice in the Valley but didn’t get a chance to audition. This year, he was determined.

O’Brien was the first on stage during the second night of blind auditions. He performed Michael Buble’s arrangement of “Feeling Good,” which was originally written for the musical “The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd.”

O’Brien choose the song because of it’s accompaniment track.

“It had a great big band feel,” he said.

The first phase of the competition, which was sponsored by First National Bank, was structured similarly to NBC’s hit show The Voice. Contestants sang a segment of a song to judges who had their backs to the them. In order to move forward to the semi-finals, at least one of the four judges must turn around.

This year’s judges were Lauren Newell, Patrick Newell, Debby Wagner, and Ty Hebbert. Wagner and Patrick both turned for O’Brien, and Patrick became his coach.

“He’s very knowledgeable,” O’Brien, who had a coaching session with Newell prior to moving into the finals, said. “In just a short amount of time, he was able to remind me of a few things I had forgotten over the years. It was very productive.”

The field of 28 was narrowed to 20, and then to four, he said. In addition to O’Brien, Vidal Salazar, Nalicia Petersen and Ellie Kimmel were named finalists. They each performed two songs during the final phase of the competition on Jan. 18 at the Elks Lodge, accompanied by Melchi Kpade, Lexie Tallmon, Don Osborn, and Devon Shelor.

“We had live musicians playing for us for finals — that was really special,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien sang a piece from the Broadway hit Hamilton titled “You will be Back,” along with the Wizard of Oz classic, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

His performances were enough to take top honors in the competition, with Kimmel being named runner-up.

“I was happy to make it through to the semi-finals and obviously I was happy to make it to the finals,” O’Brien said. “I was ecstatic to be chosen as the winner.”

He called the experience “humbling,” and said after years of not performing, the win made him feel validated.

“It’s like, ‘oh you like me, you really like me,” O’Brien said.

As the winner, he received a $500 prize and will be featured in Theatre West’s upcoming program, Broadway in the Bluffs at the Judy Chaloupka Theater at Western Nebraska Community College on Feb. 1.

On top of that, “I get to be a judge next year,” O’Brien said.

He hopes to see more people try out next year.

“I know there are a lot more people out there who can sing and either didn’t know about it or don’t have the confidence,” O’Brien said. “It was a great experience that all performers should have.”

What’s next for O’Brien?

“I’ve heard numerous times that I should audition for Theatre West,” he said. “I’ll be doing that and who knows what else will come along. We’ll see.”