A Kimball man convicted of child abuse in the death of his 7-month-old daughter has been sentenced to 30 to 40 years imprisonment.

On May 5, Alexander “AJ” Romero pleaded no contest to charges of negligent child abuse and attempted intentional child abuse, both Class IIA felonies.

Charges against Romero stem from the April death of Romero’s infant daughter, Aaliyah. The girl had been unresponsive when she had been transported to the Kimball Health Services Emergency Room on March 31,2019, and she was transported to a Colorado hospital, where she died two days later after being taken off life support.

Court records say Romero gave police two versions of what happened to the girl, claiming in one account she had been injured after falling off a futon and a second that she had been injured after he tripped and fell.

Records say doctors who examined the girl said her injuries could not have been caused by an accidental fall, but were more consistent with intentional injury. An autopsy showed the girl suffered from a subdural hemorrhage and an optic nerve hemorrhage.

A mistrial had been declared after a jury heard the man’s case in March 2020. Amended charges against Romero were filed on May 5 and Romero agreed to a plea deal.

On each count, Judge Derek Weimer sentenced Romero to 15 to 20 years imprisonment, with the sentences to run consecutively to each other. He was given credit for 463 days already served in jail.

With good time, Romero will serve half of that time.

