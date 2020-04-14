Kimball residents 'stronger together' despite coronavirus impact on small town

KIMBALL – During a pandemic that is forcing people to take time apart, some communities are coming together.

“I think Kimball has always been a very giving community,” Dairy Queen owner Deb Fennell said. “I think we care for each other a lot. Since all of this has happened, I think we care more.”

The first case of COVID-19 in Kimball County was reported by the Panhandle Public Health District on March 30. By April 2, the number of cases had jumped to six. As of Tuesday afternoon, the total of positive cases was 10.

Three have been hospitalized, and six have recovered. One man, the first person diagnosed, has been hospitalized for the last two weeks.

Small businesses have been forced to close or significantly reduce their offerings. Mary Sue Gates acquired the Kimball Bakery in December.

“It was cooking along so well,” she said. “We have remodeled a bit and made it into a lovely little place – amazing vibe – and now this.”

Although she’s disappointed that the virus forced her to lock her doors, she realizes her bakery is a small piece in a much bigger picture.

“More importantly than the closing of the bakery is all the loss of human life,” Gates said.

There have been no COVID-19 deaths in Kimball County, but across the country more than 25,000 people have died from the coronavirus. More than 125,000 have died worldwide.

“It’s so sad that it’s almost paralyzing,” Gates said.

Fennell has been lucky. In a time when many businesses are shut down, hers is booming.

“We were just kind of silly and thought, ‘Nobody is delivering,’” Fennell said.

So, Dairy Queen began offering delivery.

“We had no idea it would take off,” Fennell said. “It’s great … but wow, we weren’t expecting that.”

Her food trucks only come once a week, but she’s recently started to place extra orders just to keep up with demand.

“We’re just super, super busy,” she said. “It’s been nice, but it’s also been really hard.”

Her daughter returned home after the University of Nebraska Lincoln campus was closed, which has been a huge help to Fennell.

“She was supposed to be going to England in May, and that got canceled,” she said. “Then there were no classes … She came home to help me. I really didn’t have enough help.”

While her business is doing well, things have slowed down at the oil fields where her husband works.

“It is hitting everybody so hard,” said Fennell, saying she’s grateful to be in the position she is in.

She said the community seems to be doing their part, though.

“You can tell people are following the rules,” she said. “At night, when I’m done closing, there’s nobody out at all.”

The town does get together on Friday nights for a cruise night. Fennell is too busy at Dairy Queen to participate, but she said a lot of cars turn up.

“I was born and raised in Kimball, and I haven’t seen that since high school,” she said.

Mayor Keith Prunty said the cruise nights are a way for people to get out and socialize, while following health guidelines. In his opinion, social distancing is the key to putting an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He encourages residents to take advantage of the walking trail and try out Frisbee golf, but reminds them to stay at a safe distance.

“Our golf course is open, but it is all prepaid over the phone,” Prunty said. “The park equipment is roped off, but the parks are open.”

Resident Richard Naneth stopped by Sportsman’s Liquor last week to pick up a fishing license, so he’d have a social distancing activity to enjoy when he’s not working at Main Street Market.

Main Street Market, the local grocery store, has put social distancing measures into place and installed sneeze guards. Naneth said he’s not worried about getting sick, but he knows he isn’t invincible.

“There’s always the thought that we might get sick,” he said. “You can take all the precautions, but there is still that chance.”

Prunty said the city has taken steps to alleviate the burden brought on citizens and local business owners by the coronavirus.

There is no longer a fee for paying for utilities by debt or credit card, in fact, it’s now encouraged, he said.

“Please call in with your bill when it’s due,” he said.

A five percent discount has been included on the most recent utility bills and the Board of Public Works will consider whether to do it again next month.

On Tuesday, the city council voted to defer LB840 payments for those who are current on their loans.

“We’re doing a lot of things to try to help our community get through this a little easier,” he said. “But it’s not going to be easy no matter what.”

Prunty is optimistic, focusing on the good things that have come out of the current situation.

“A lot of people are helping out,” he said.

For example, many are promoting businesses on social media, encouraging people to support them with gift card purchases.

“They’re putting money back into our businesses,” Prunty said. “I think a good thing about this is that maybe people will start realizing how much local businesses mean to us and the community.”

He encourages residents to be kind to each other, help in the ways that they can and find as much positivity as they can.

“No matter how bad something is, there is always a bright side,” he said.