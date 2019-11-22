KIMBALL — A woman accused of attempting to kill her mother by shooting her in the head with a BB gun has been acquitted on charges.

Shirrin Sharifpour, 38, had been accused of shooting at her mother, Margaret Sharifpour, at a Kimball hotel on Oct. 3, 2018. The woman’s mother told police her daughter had approached her as she laid in bed and shot her in the back of the head and in the face. Police recovered a BB revolver after the woman told police where she had discarded it.

Trial against the woman had already been delayed once as she was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial. At the time, the woman had been committed to the Lincoln Regional Center before being transferred to a facility in York. She had been ordered to take medication for her mental health illness in January because the woman refused to take her medication regularly and does not believe that she suffers from a mental illness.

The woman will return to the Lincoln Regional Center for at least 90 days following a ruling by Judge Derek Weimer following a Nov. 5 bench trial. Weimer acquitted Shirrin Sharifpour of charges of attempted murder in the first degree, a Class II felony; first-degree assault, a Class II felony; second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a Class IV felony.