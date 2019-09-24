Kimball woman, 3 Colorado men injured in Monday crash

The Nebraska State Patrol has released additional details in a collision that resulted a Kimball woman and three Colorado men being seriously injured.
At about 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nebraska State Patrol troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in Banner County, Trooper Brock Mickelson said. Initially, authorities were advised that the crash had occurred on County Road 6, but Mickelson said he was unable to locate the crash on that road. It took emergency responders and law enforcement an estimated 20 to 30 minutes before the crash was located on Nebco Rig 14, a private road used by oil personnel.
Mickelson said the roadway is a pasture road, with steep ditches and hilly. Daria Faden, of Kimball, had been driving north on the road as she checked fence line and at the same time, Edward Roberts, of Brush, Colorado, driving a pick up, had been traveling southbound on the road. As the pick up crested the hill, Mickelson said, the two vehicles collided.
Faden and Roberts were both seriously injured in the crash, as well as two passengers in Roberts' vehicle,
Glen Koch, of Sterling, Colorado, and Michael Teter, of Denver. All four people were transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance and Banner County Fire/Ambulance. Roberts was later transported to a Colorado hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Faden, Koch and Teter remained hospitalized at Regional West Medical Center as of Tuesday.
Faden was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and the airbag in her vehicle also deployed. The men in Roberts' vehicle were not wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.