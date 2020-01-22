Kindergarten students learn the five senses in fun project

After spending two weeks learning about the five senses, students in Cassandra Muhr kindergarten class recently applied their learning during science projects.

Muhr, a kindergarten teacher at Community Christian School, said they have been focused on being good scientists.

See more photos from the Community Christian science project.

“We have been learning about properties,” she said. “So, when we make observations, we look at color, temperature, the properties of matter and look at things we do to observe and what it means to be a good scientist.”

Students rotated through two of the six stations Tuesday, recording their observations on their assignment sheets. The six stations had students measure and observe objects’ shapes, colors, texture, size, weight and temperature.

Heidi LaTowsky began at the temperature station where she flipped through advertisements and magazines.

“It’s hard because you have to try and look for something cold, hot and room temperature,” LaTowsky said. “A burning log is hot. Strawberries are cold when you touch them.”

At the colors station, Raylee Beamon examined a tray full of colorful foamed shapes, coloring in her chart with how many of each shape she had.

“It’s fun because you can count the shapes,” she said.”

Beamon worked with Cooper Gray to count the shapes and select the crayons to color in their charts.

For Jace Nelson, he used a ruler to make observations about the length of pencils, crayons, paper clips, and blocks.

“We have to measure stuff,” Nelson said. “The pencil was six inches.” While he said the activity was hard, he learned the shortest item was a black crayon.

“The black crayon was small,” he said. “It was zero inches because it was less than one.”

One of the more challenging stations was the weight station where the students placed a heavier object on one side of the scale and then had to determine how many grams the object weighed.

“I liked the little cubes,” Ava Schank said. “It was fun weighing stuff.”

Schank added, “The cylinder was my favorite because it was the easiest. I learned the cylinder was 10 grams.”

Muhr hopes her students enjoyed putting their learning into practice.

The young scientists will finish up their projects Wednesday.