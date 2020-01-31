Knott, Carabajal observe 40 years at the Star-Herald

Star-Herald staff and friends joined Dick Knott and Peggy Carabajal for a celebration to observe the 40 years of service each of of them has spent with the newspaper. Over the years, they've worked in two different buildings for seven different publishers.

 JERRY PURVIS/Star-Herald

Dick Knott and Peggy Carabajal have seen a lot of change over the years. They’re both observing 40 years of service with the Star-Herald family.

Dick has spent all his time in the mailroom and currently serves as Distribution Manager. Most of his time is spent in the backroom.

“The only day people see me up front is on Tuesdays when we put out the Hometowns edition,” Dick said. “The rest of the time I’m all nights. It’s a quiet time and the work is always challenging.”

Both Peggy and Dick said they’ve witnessed a lot of progress over the years. “This is the fourth new system we’ve gone through and seven different publishers,” Peggy said. “This is also our second building.”

Peggy can be seen up front in her role as a Classified Advertising Advisor. And over the years, she’s made many friends she now considers as family.

The office is like family and so are the customers,” she said. “I guess it’s that rapport with the customers and coworkers that keeps me coming back.”

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9046 or emailed at jpurvis@starherald.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.