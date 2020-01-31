Knott, Carabajal observe 40 years at the Star-Herald

Dick Knott and Peggy Carabajal have seen a lot of change over the years. They’re both observing 40 years of service with the Star-Herald family.
Dick has spent all his time in the mailroom and currently serves as Distribution Manager. Most of his time is spent in the backroom.
“The only day people see me up front is on Tuesdays when we put out the Hometowns edition,” Dick said. “The rest of the time I’m all nights. It’s a quiet time and the work is always challenging.”
Both Peggy and Dick said they’ve witnessed a lot of progress over the years. “This is the fourth new system we’ve gone through and seven different publishers,” Peggy said. “This is also our second building.”
Peggy can be seen up front in her role as a Classified Advertising Advisor. And over the years, she’s made many friends she now considers as family.
The office is like family and so are the customers,” she said. “I guess it’s that rapport with the customers and coworkers that keeps me coming back.”
