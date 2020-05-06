Kristen Massie & Kyra: Partners serving community, fighting crime

Gering Police Officer Kristen Massie and her partner, Kyra, have been joined at the leash since August 2019.

Massie’s partner, Kyra, is not just any partner, she’s a K-9. Kyra is a single-purpose dog, used only for drug interdiction.

Kyra and Massie were paired together last year, with Massie traveling to Alabama to pick up the Gering Police Department’s newest recruit. Kyra had been bred in the Netherlands and made available through a vendor in Alabama who specializes in selecting dogs for law enforcement agencies throughout the United States.

Kyra is a Belgian Malinois, a common breed for a police dog.

“I went to training in October 2019 with the state patrol and then we hit the roads right after that,” Massie said.

Massie, who has been with the Gering Police Department since July 2016, studied forensic science in college and has set her sights on being a detective. She’s been interested in a career in law enforcement since high school, saying she had selected criminal justice as an interest then.

“I really enjoyed seeing how cases were put together,” she said. “I enjoy puzzles and figuring out why things happened the way they did and putting it together. Hence, why (a career as a) detective was in mind.”

Part of the process of becoming a detective includes starting as a patrol officer. It’s part of the process of learning, learning the laws and learning the ropes.

Asked what interests her about law enforcement, she says, “Everything, especially now that I’m here on patrol. I love it. I like dealing with different things every day.

“I like the challenges that come with it. I have to think quickly on my feet. Generally, calls start with us. So I am the frontline for the detective, gathering all the information that’s necessary in order to even pursue the case. So, I really enjoy that. I enjoy talking to people when they’re in tough situations, and just having the ability to help people.”

Massie’s husband, Royce, is also in law enforcement, working for the Scottsbluff Police Department. They grew up knowing each other through church. Those commonalities continue with their mutual interest in law enforcement careers.

It can be difficult at times, Massie admits, since they generally work different shifts, but the shared interest has its advantages.

“It’s a blessing that we’re both in law enforcement,” she said. “We understand each other’s mental struggles and the mindset and that constant, ‘ Oh, I’m gonna be here (at work) an extra hour.’ It’s just that understanding. It’s a huge part of making it work.”

When Massie became the K-9 officer, Gering Police Department’s previous K-9, Dexter, had been retired. Officer Justin Brunz, Dexter’s handler, had been Massie’s field training officer.

“I saw all the work that goes into a police K-9 and it was just fascinating to me,” she said. “It piqued my interest and then, when the position came up, I obviously applied for it and received it. I also like drug interdiction so that was a big drive toward it too.”

When Massie traveled to pick up 2-year-old Kyra, she said, she initially struggled with handling the dog.

“She was kind of a mature dog,” she said. “I didn’t know where she came from. She kind of had a few tendencies and it took some time for me to understand them. ... It was hard. The first couple of months, I just was like, ‘What am I doing?’”

However, as she continued in her training and working with Kyra, she said, “we kind of started to finally settle down.”

At the Nebraska State Patrol training academy, she said, handler and dog start to build that relationship.

“Once you start to understand the psychology of dogs and their behaviors, and their drives, it becomes easier.”

Admittedly, Massie said, she also had to learn about herself as well.

“For me a big thing is (learning) flexibility,” she said. “I’m very, ‘I like to have things planned out.’ And with the dog, you can’t. So some of it was me, playing my part, and letting go of things.”

Massie said once she and Kyra “found that balance, we’ve been great.”

Training also helps to build the proficiency of the dog and that training doesn’t stop after completing the academy. Kyra and Massie work regularly, such as exposing the dog to every day situations and working with her on odors. For the dog, it’s play, she is trying to find an object to earn a reward.

Kyra lives at home with Massie, who also has other pets. Home is a “no train zone,” but she also has to understand that Massie “is still the boss.”

The average K-9 will work eight to 10 years, Massie says, as long as they are free from injury.

For Massie, her favorite part about being a K-9 officer is helping other departments. Kyra is one of the only K-9s in the immediate area, with Alliance just recently having acquired a K-9 and another K-9 in Sidney.

“I enjoy being a helper, I guess,” she said. “... I just like having the ability to have a tool that helps.”