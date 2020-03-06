A new piece of playground equipment called an Airventure Glider has landed at Lacy Park east of Scottsbluff.

According to the equipment manufacturer, Burke, the glider is the first of its type in the Panhandle. The glider comes at a cost of $5,000, which was funded through City of Scottsbluff Keno funds. To operate the glider, one person stands on each end and holds onto a bar in the middle. The two people have to work together to make the glider go. It’s recommended for ages 5 and up.

“We’re trying to upgrade all our playground parks,” Scottsbluff Park Supervisor Rick Deeds said. “We have a lot of equipment over the years that’s just been unsafe, and we had to remove it. In the next couple of years, we’ll be trying to put some merry-go-rounds back, keep putting in modular units, but there’s a lot of little things like swings and slides that we need to get put back in the park system.”

Deeds said safety is a large factor in what equipment goes into parks and even what’s used around that equipment.

“You’ll see us start using mulch rather than sand because sand is not a real good fall-safe,” he said. “This mulch is ADA acceptable, so we’re going to try to be revamping and doing that.”

The parks department has a $35,000 budget from Keno funds to spend, but the funds go quickly when you consider the price tag of a merry-go-round coming in at $10,000.

“Every year the last five years, we’ve added a piece here or there, either a modular unit or a smaller unit,” Deeds said. “There used to be a swing that set here (where the new glider was placed) and we put this piece back in.”

Deeds said the Airventure Glider was put in Lacy Park as an age-appropriate compliment to the modular unit already at the park.