The difficulties facing first responders such as police officers, firefighters and those in the medical field have come into focus as Americans deal with the fallout of the new coronavirus pandemic. But what about the “last responders” in the funeral profession?

“The funeral profession is always going to be prevalent in the community because we are the last responders, the last call,” said Cody Bridgman, owner of Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff and Bridgeport and Jones Mortuary in Morrill. “People are always going to pass away, and we’re always going to help in that regard.”

With guidelines from state and local officials to limit gatherings to 10 people or less and six feet of social distancing, funeral homes are still conducting cremations and burials, but the typical funeral has been put on hold in most cases. Until May 4, with the relaxation of social distancing and gathering guidelines, the funeral homes are still unable to schedule dates for services. Officials are keeping abreast of developments to determine when schedules can open up and families can hold the services to honor their loved ones.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Denise Patterson-Walker, owner of Colyer Funeral Home in Torrington, Wyo. “We have to be socially responsible, especially having a business here. It’s an aging community, and I think that we have to be socially responsible and go by the guidelines that the governor has given us or the CDC or the president.”

Once the restrictions are lifted, those in the funeral profession will be doing everything they can to be able to get services going and completed in a timely manner so that families can have services that respect and honor those who have been lost.

“The toughest thing is the families don’t get the closure they need right now,” Bridgman said. “That’s what’s tough for the family and for the community, too.

"Death isn’t just a family-related event, it’s a community-related event. Close friends, extended family, neighbors and friends are grieving, too. Without the closure of the services, that’s very important to the human psyche to have that closure to be able to move on. We’ll get there eventually, when the restrictions are lifted, but it’s sad that they can’t have that right now.”

Patterson-Walker said times of loss are when people need to gather the most, so she feels for those who can’t.

“It’s so hard because in this time right now, you need your friends, you need that community support, and we’ve got to find a different way to do it right now,” she said. “I’m not saying that we can’t do it at all, but maybe people need to reach out more on Face Time and Zoom. ...

"It is a hard enough time that you lose somebody, whether it be unexpected or not, it is the hardest time for families. And then here we are, we can’t go through the natural grieving process. Hopefully this thing will clear out sooner rather than later, and we can get back to what we do, and hopefully those families will be able to come back to have some sort of service, and we can all grieve together and fill the void.”

Funeral staff members are taking extra precautions as they perform their jobs, sanitizing and throughly cleaning work areas and equipping themselves with extra personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks and full gowns to protect not only themselves, but also their co-workers and their own families as well as other members of the community they may come in contact with.

"Patterson-Walker said the staff is always conscious of the dangers, even before the coronavirus came to light. There is no way to tell what undetected communicable disease someone may have been exposed to prior to their death.

“We always have to operate with the highest consciousness that this body might have something that could be contaminated or passed on to us, so we just have to take the proper precautions, which we should always be doing anyway,” she said.

Cremation has been on the rise over the past several years, but the current pandemic has helped bump those numbers even further. Even with cremation, many people will still hold a service and a burial - something Bridgman said he believes is very important for the grieving process.

“You get that subconscious viewing of the loved one or family friend,” he said. “Then, it’s like, ‘OK, they have passed, I can see.’ That’s just good for the psyche.”

Patterson-Walker said it’s difficult for her and her staff to not be able to provide the full breadth of their typical service for their clients.

“It is heartbreaking for us too, to not be able to take care of our community and our families like we like to do,” she said. “That’s why we’re here. That’s what we do. But we’ll get through it and we’ll do what we can. When this clears up, we can go about business as usual and help those families who have lost people.”