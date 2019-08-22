Late starter takes on Monument Marathon

GERING — Jared Hoff of Scottsbluff admits he was late to the running game, participating in the 5K event at the Monument Marathon in 2016. He was hooked once he put on his running shoes.

By 2018, he was entered in the half-marathon distance. This year, with a 9-year-old son and a new work schedule, it might be trickier to make the time, but Hoff wants to take part in this year’s marathon event if he can.

“My mom was always a great distance runner, but it wasn’t until later when I got involved,” Hoff said.

He said 2018 was a fun year for him. In addition to the Monument Marathon, he ran in the Boulder Bolder on Memorial Day.

“Seeing that crowd at Folsom Field and watching members of the military being honored were a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s a challenging race because of the altitude. Plus it’s 10K of running. A couple of times I felt like stopping, but I kept going and was happy with my time.”

Another challenging run for Hoff in 2018 was the Summit to Summit, a 7.2 mile run from Summit Christian College to the summit of Scotts Bluff National Monument and back.

“The incline up the monument made it more challenging for me than running the 13.1 mile half-marathon,” he said. “The Summit to Summit may be a shorter run, but it tests your will and character. For about 20 minutes straight, you’re running uphill.”

Hoff said that while he enjoys running, he doesn’t consider himself an excellent runner. At Scottsbluff High School, his track experience was in the hurdles and the 4x1 relay. He also played football and basketball.

Today, as part of his workout training, Hoff enjoys swimming, kick boxing and lifting weights.

“I’m one of those guys that like to be prepared for things, so proper training is important,” he said. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t take on the full marathon as some point in the future.”

Hoff said it was beautiful late September weather last year when he ran his first half-marathon.

“The course was spectacular and the sun was shining through the trees along the badlands area,” he said. “I saw two deer fawns on the run and it just felt comfortable.”

He described his run as being able to get stronger the more miles he covered.

“All the training was finished and I could just enjoy the run and it sure didn’t disappoint,” he said. “It was a beautiful day on a beautiful course.”

Another remembrance, Hoff called almost a spiritual feeling, was at about mile 12, covering the area around Gering’s Westlawn Cemetery.

“There were American flags in many places,” he said. “I remembered the people who have come before me and I was thankful for that quiet moment to honor them, my God and myself.”

The eighth annual Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 through some of the area’s beautiful scenery. Runners from across the country will be in Gering to run marathon, half-marathon and 5K distances.

The Monument Marathon is a fundraising event for the Western Nebraska Community College Foundation, which provides scholarship assistance for students in need to complete their educations.

To register for the Monument Marathon, visit monumentmarathon.com.

