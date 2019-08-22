FORT LARAMIE, Wyo. — Lawmakers from Nebraska and Wyoming are requesting a quick resolution from the United States Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency regarding an irrigation tunnel collapse that has left thousands of acres of crop land without water for more than a month.

Sen. Ben Sasse, along with Sen. Deb Fischer, Sen. Mike Enzi, Sen. John Barrasso, Rep. Adrian Smith and Representative Liz Cheney wrote to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, seeking crop insurance protection for producers hurt by the collapse of the Goshen/Gering-Ft. Laramie irrigation canal tunnel.

“On behalf of the producers in Wyoming and Nebraska, we request USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA) evaluate available reports and make a prompt determination to qualify these extraordinary circumstances as an insurable event resulting from adverse weather conditions and failure of the irrigation water supply for purposes of crop insurance coverage,” wrote the lawmakers,

The canal serves approximately 107,000 acres of land across Wyoming and Nebraska. Lawmakers in the letter requested the RMA “make an expedited determination based on the ongoing lack of adequate water supply and its damaging effects on crop growth and maturity.”

“This shows the importance of the entire issue and what is at risk,” Smith said. “Crop insurance is intended to cover a disaster, and this is certainly an appropriate disaster under the guidelines set forth.”

Progress is continuing at the site of the tunnel south of Fort Laramie, Wyoming, but the outlook is still into next week before the tunnel is clear of debris.

Crews from Goshen/Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District are working above the tunnel to install a series of shoring boxes to help alleviate pressure on the top of the tunnel walls. The second set of the boxes was set Wednesday and the crews were working Thursday to get them placed properly. The third of three sets should be in place by Friday night.

James Byrd, SAK construction operations manager-underground division, said there may be some layers of hard rock that the excavating crews on the topside run into, He said there wasn’t much geotechnical information available from the original construction, and there wasn’t time to get detailed information before starting the emergency work when the tunnel collapsed July 17. Information from the original construction indicates that there was some blasting involved in the construction, causing the concern that a hard layer will be uncovered, slowing the work.

Once all of the shoring boxes are set, the crew inside the tunnel will be able to return to the task of removing debris and assessing the damage inside.

“After (Thursday), we’ll try to get the top cleaned off,” Byrd said. “We’re really watching the concrete to make sure nothing is coming down on top of us.”

SAK crews have been working to close up a second hole in the roof of the tunnel. Byrd said this is the second of two known holes, with the second being larger than the first. The crew can tell that the hole is about four feet wide, but hasn’t been able to assess exactly how long it is.

A series of barricades is set up to keep debris back as the crews work deeper into the tunnel, shoring up the walls with 14-foot diameter steel ribs every three feet as needed. As progress is made, the interior crew moves the barricades further into the tunnel. They are approximately 700 feet into the 2,200-foot tunnel. Once the shoring boxes are set, Byrd said he suspects that there is possibly 200 more feet of debris to be removed from the inside of the tunnel. He said that should take three or four shifts to complete, or about two days.

The collapsed tunnel is Tunnel 2 of three on the 130 miles of canal running through Wyoming and Nebraska. The irrigation district is working to set up inspections of Tunnels 1 and 3 to assess their condition. The hope is that those tunnels are not in danger of the same fate as Tunnel 2. Tunnel 2 was built in 1917.