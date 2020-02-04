The XXXI Leadership Scotts Bluff has organized the annual Hoops 4 Heroes event on March 20 at the Gering Civic Center with the funds benefitting local heroes.

Leadership Scotts Bluff is a leadership course sponsored by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce. Throughout a nine month course, participants receive resources to become leaders in their community. As part of the course, the class learns about the importance of giving back to the community, so they discussed local organizations they could support that support youth in our communities.

Tonya Hergenrader, a class spokesperson, said the class chose this year’s organizations after reviewing previous selections and realizing the class’ passion for supporting youth. Weighing the pros and cons of each organization, the class chose to select three organizations for this year’s event — Catpacks/Puppacks, Shop with a Cop and Life Change Connection.

“We looked at previous choices and had a lot of conversations,” Hergenrader said. “It is a great, fantastic event for charities that need support and I know the representatives appreciate it.”

The three organizations influence youth in the area in various ways.

Catpacks/Puppacks is a critical weekend food program that ensures local children have kid-friendly food to eat during the weekends when they don’t have access to school lunches. Tracy Steele helps coordinate the Pup Packs program and appreciates the community support to help students with food insecurities.

“I am so humbled by the support that we are getting from the community,” Steele said. “ It is such an honor to be a part of this community and for groups like Leadership Scotts Bluff to support us through their fundraising efforts and activities. It is so meaningful that people in this community have such generous hearts to support kids with food insecurities. Like the adage says, ‘It takes a village.’”

Shop with a Cop fosters positive relationships centered on mutual trust and respect between youth and local law enforcement agencies. The children are selected based on the criteria of financial need, staying in school, fighting adversity and avoiding a gang or criminal lifestyle.

LCC was founded to empower individuals affected by diabetes. Through Camp Connect, LCC provides youth battling with diabetes access to a day camp geared toward health education and fun team building exercise. Spencer Blomenkamp, with LCC, is a graduate of Leadership Scotts Bluff along with his mother, father and wife.

“I appreciate what Leadership Scotts Bluff does to teach future leaders,” Blomenkamp said. “For them to allow (Life Change Connection) to partner with them in the Hoops 4 Heroes is awesome and to be named one of the beneficiaries is something we really appreciate.”

From his involvement in Leadership Scotts Bluff, Blomenkamp said it gave him pride for where he lives.

“We have a strong, tight knit community,” he said. “It continues that trend of education within the community whether it’s agriculture or tourism. They touch every facet of the community.”

Nicholas Lease, a class spokesperson, said with the event approaching, they are looking for sponsors. While there is no deadline for becoming a sponsor for the event, Lease said, “We would encourage business to get their money in, so they can get the full advertising value.”

During the Hoops 4 Heroes event, the community can bid on items during a silent auction.

“We need silent auction items,” Maricia Guzman said. “We’ve received gym memberships and t-shirts, but if someone has a special prize, we would love to have it.”

Donations for the silent auction will be accepted through March 10.

There will also be fun-filled activities and games related to March Madness.

A popular activity at the Hoops 4 Heroes is the Toss Diabetes Cornhole Tournament, which will return for the fourth year.

“So the tournament is set up as a bracket of 32 teams,” Blomenkamp said. “We begin tossing at 6 p.m. and registration opens at 5 p.m., which gives people an opportunity to practice if they want.”

The cornhole tournament costs $30 per team of two.

Hoops 4 Heroes will take place in the Gering Civic Center on March 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets for the event go on sale Feb. 10 and cost $25 per person.

The sponsorship levels include varying amounts of business exposure in advertisements, on social media and on the website. The highest level is the gold sponsor at $1,000 for a VIP table of 10, silver sponsor at $500 for a VIP table of six or bronze sponsor $250 for a VIP table of two.

Tickets can be purchased at First State Bank’s Scottsbluff and Gering locations or online at lifechangeconnection.org.

To become an event sponsor, contact Lease by calling 308-635-2023.

