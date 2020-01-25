Learning new skills: Cookie Kickoff helps prepare Girl Scouts for sales

Have a hankering for Girl Scout Cookies? You’re in luck — cookie sales are starting soon.

Girl Scouts from all over the Panhandle celebrated a Cookie Kickoff on Saturday at the West Nebraska Art Center to help prepare for the start of the cookie season on Feb. 7.

“We’re getting them excited and giving skills that will help them with sales,” Krista Blumanthal, program manager for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, said.

PHOTOS: Girl Scout Cookie Kickoff

The girls made signs that showed why they were selling, which is a way for them to share their experiences and start a conversation with potential cookie buyers. Each year, the campaign has an animal that is part of the theme. This year it is a fox, so the girls made headbands with fox ears to wear while they’re out selling.

Blumanthal said the cookie sales help the girls build a number of entrepreneurial and life skills that will help them as adults, including public speaking, money management, decision making, goal setting and business ethics. These skills could lead to more job prospects and opportunities.

“It’s cool for a girl to be able to walk in and say, ‘I’ve got 13 years of sales experience,’” she said.

Girl Scout Cookies is the largest girl-led business in existence and the benefits go beyond the skills they learn selling. It also serves as a way for them to make their own money to finance trips to various camps.

“The trips can be expensive, but we empower them to find ways to pay for it,” Blumanthal said.

Lillianna Trevino, 11, will get to take one of those trips next summer with her mom and she’s looking forward to it.

She said likes “just having fun and seeing how everything is in the world. I make new friends and I can go on adventures.”

When cookie sales kick off on Feb. 7, the boxes will feature different designs highlighting some of those adventures. Although the boxes look different, they’ll contain the same number of cookies that they’ve always had, according to a press release from Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.

The newest lemon cookie won’t be coming to Nebraska troops, but lemon lovers can still get their fix with Lemonades, which are savory slices of shortbread with lemon-flavored icing. The gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie will return again, and Thanks-A-Lot lovers will have one last chance to stock up on boxes before the flavor is retired at the end of the season.

The rest of the cookie line-up includes Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Girl Scout S’mores and Shortbread. Boxes of classic varieties are $4, while specialty gluten-free cookies are $5.

Cookies will be sold until March 15. Those who’d like a box can find Girl Scouts who are selling cookies by visiting girlscoutsnebraska.org or using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.