Leftover re-use funds help new company startup

Members of the Gering City Council voted to discontinue their re-use fund through the state’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The re-use fund had been used for community betterment projects, although the fund was expensive to administer.

Last March, Gering received a letter from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development that if the city continued to hold onto the unused portion of the funds, they would be ineligible for future NDED grant funding.

The $21,000 remaining in the account was to be used for its intended purpose: community betterment projects. So in dissolving the fund, the money was earmarked to help Prime Metal Products get its operation up and running in the former Lockwood/Agromac building in Gering.

Herb Gibson, president of Prime Metal Products, said the company plans to be open by July, beginning with 33 union jobs.

“Our operation is called ‘yellow label’ because it employs skilled, journeyman level jobs,” Gibson said. “That gives us the ability to sell our products into larger markets, like stadiums and high rise buildings over three stories. It gives us access to larger markets like Kansas City, Omaha and Denver to open up larger projects.”

Prime Metal Products will manufacture spiral pipe, registers and ductwork for air handling units in commercial applications.

Gibson said the COVID-19 outbreak set their schedule back somewhat. With one last financial step to complete, they plan to move in equipment later this month and be open in July.

“The overall project will employ up to 70 skilled positions over the eight or nine years, but we’ll start with 33 positions over the next 24 months,” Gibson said. “It’s an interesting time while we’re learning to work under restrictions and more people are working from home. We’re not certain what that means yet for our industry.”

He said there’s plenty of opportunity in manufacturing airflow handling equipment. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, indoor air quality becomes a huge factor. Many buildings are being redesigned to improve air quality.

“Any time there’s a recession or depression, there are people who hold onto market share,” Gibson said. “We’re going to grab as much of that market share as we can as we grow. We have a great workforce coming, a great location and a great business plan.”

He added the $21,000 remaining in the re-use fund is a huge part of their overall financing package. It was a key factor for them to being approved for Community Development Block Grant funding as a whole. They plan to put that money into another piece of equipment.