An event at Legacy of the Plains Museum this weekend aims to highlight the volunteer opportunities available at the museum.

A volunteer recruitment and training event will take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. Refreshments will be provided.

“We want any former volunteers, current volunteers or people who are interested in volunteering to attend,” said executive director Dave Wolf.

The event will include basic training, discussion of the museum’s various volunteer needs and a tour.

Long-time volunteer Betty Tripoli enjoys spending time in the archives and said being a member of the preservation committee is her favorite part of being a volunteer.

“We look at all the stuff that is donated and we decide what to keep and what we’re going to do with it,” said Tripoli.

She and her sister began volunteering at the Farm and Ranch Museum at the same time and have stayed on board, often working on archival projects together.

“I handle the paper, she does all the computer stuff,” Tripoli said.

A wide range of volunteer opportunities are available. Whether it’s greeting visitors and giving tours, fixing things in the shop or spending time organizing the archives and collecting oral history stories, there’s something for everyone, Wolf said.

“They could work on living history, which we want to get into,” he said. “They’d come in, do research, learn from our current volunteers and dress up and walk around. They’d be able to go up to people and talk to them about their character.”

Volunteering isn’t limited to adults — Wolf said he’d be happy to work with high school or middle school students as well. Young volunteers will be able to do the same work as older ones, he said.

“There is no way we’d be able to operate with volunteers,” said Wolf. “We have a very limited staff. For an operation of this size, with so many moving parts, volunteers are essential. They help us preserve the history of the area.”

He pointed to the old adage that those who don’t know their history are doomed to repeat it. History is slipping away every minute, and museum staff and volunteers are trying to save as much of it as possible.

“You’re going to be doing meaningful work here,” Wolf said. “We have a lot of great ideas for moving forward, but we need help.”