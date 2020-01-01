The Panhandle Quilt Guild came out on top in Trees Along the Trail, a Christmas tree decorating contest held at Legacy of the Plains Museum.

The contest acts a fundraiser for the organizations who decorate, as well as the museum. The public was encouraged to vote for their favorite tree. The votes were a dollar each, with half going to the museum and half to the decorators.

“With sponsorship, we raised just under $3,000 and we’ll keep half of that,” executive director Dave Wolf said.

The Guild ended up with just short of 650 votes for their tree, which featured ornaments sewn out of felt, bobbins and buttons. Their theme was “Sew Merry.”

The Katahdin Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution finished second with 357. Their white tree was accented with red ribbon, patriotic red, white and blue decorations and red cowboy boots. It was topped with a shiny red and blue cowboy hat, featuring silver stars.

“Pioneer Prairie Christmas,” by the Scotts Bluff County Homemakers, took third with 217 votes. The tree was decorated with ornaments similar to those used by pioneers, including dried fruit, popcorn and corn husk angels.

In addition receiving half of the funds raised by their trees, the winners were also given additional monetary prizes of $100, $50, and $25, respectively. These prizes were provided by H&R Block.

The business also provided the $50 prize for the Presidents Choice, which was awarded to Teammates. Their tree, themed “Snowbuddy,” featured handmade wooden ornaments, a scarf and a sparkly top hat.

They were selected by the president of Legacy of the Plains Board of Directors Dennis Wiedeman.

This was Wolf’s first Trees Along the Trail. He said initially, he was nervous that the trees would all look similar.

“None of these trees look alike,” he said. “They had such cool ideas. It amazes me, the creativity.”

As the trees are coming down, Wolf is preparing for a move.

“We’re going to move the gift shop up to the front,” he said.

Wolf explained that it had been up at the front at one time and he feels that returning it there could boost sales. He expects to begin the move this weekend.

“It should be up and running in a couple of weeks,” Wolf said.

Right now, the donor wall in the lobby of the museum is lined with a table of gift shop items that are on clearance — some as much as 75 percent off. The items will be available to purchase Thursday and Friday.

The clearance is to make room for new items, including soaps and candles, T-shirts and souvenirs.

“We’ve got a couple new T-shirt designs,” Wolf said.

For more information about Legacy of the Plains, contact the museum at 308-436-1989.