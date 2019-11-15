Legacy of the Plains recording stories, preserving for future generations

Think of a family member you’ve never met — maybe a great-great-grandparent. You’ve likely heard stories about the life they led, but always in the words of other people. What if you could hear it from them?

For years, volunteers have interviewed community members around the valley in an effort to preserve their stories — in their own words — for future generations.

“We sit and record everything they say,” volunteer Jan Van Newkirk said.

Van Newkirk is one of four volunteers on the Oral Histories Committee, which is a subcommittee of the Preservation and Restoration committee that is part of Legacy of the Plains’s board of directors. Betty Tripoli, Joanee Fisher and Gretchen Deter are also part of the group.

“Charlie Fenster was probably one of the first people to start taking oral histories,” Van Newkirk said. “That was when he was with the North Platte Valley Museum board.”

When the North Platte Valley Museum and the Farm and Ranch Museum merged to create Legacy of the Plains in 2013, the efforts to record local stories continued.

“Charlie never stopped,” she said. “He was always pushing us to do more interviews.”

Fenster died in February 2016, but the push to keep doing interviews is very much alive.

Legacy of the Plains executive director Dave Wolf said, “If we don’t do this, then these stories are gone.”

The audio, in Wolf’s opinion, carries more weight than just reading a story.

“My grandfather had my grandmother’s answering machine recording for three years after she died,” Wolf said. “Having that recording — that’s something tangible of theirs.”

To find subjects to interview, the volunteers pour through old newspapers to find interesting stories and as well as following leads from other people.

“At the beginning, we give everybody that we’re ready to interview a questionnaire to look at,” Fisher said. “It outlines what we’re doing and what we’re asking. It helps them open up.”

The entirety of the interview is recorded and the audio is brought back to Legacy of the Plains, where it’s put on a hard drive to be transcribed. Once it is transcribed, the subject gets a copy that they can share with their families.

“Right now, we are in need of someone who would transcribe interviews,” Van Newkirk said.

The group is also working out a way to digitize old interviews.

“Some of them are on reel-to-reel,” Van Newkirk said. “Those are going to deteriorate.”

They’re hoping to get a hold of equipment that will allow them to convert the reels and cassettes to digital files.

“We’re trying to clean up what we have so we can make sure we don’t lose any information,” she said.

Wolf said in the future, they hope to bring all of their archives into the digital age and eventually work them into exhibits.

Van Newkirk said the group has interviewed a huge variety of subjects through the years.

“We’ve interviewed people about the open range, the POW camp, the first businesses here,” she said.

Tripoli said, “I go home after an interview and I tell my husband, ‘you should have gone,’ I think anybody would love to hear these.”

Although much of the archive is currently made up of physical documents, its still available to the community as a resource.

“There are people files and business files,” Van Newkirk said. “The whole wall is full of files. If someone wants to know about something in town, they can request to see the information we have.”

The project, like many others at the museum, is carried out by volunteers and extra help is always appreciated. Those who would like to do general volunteer work at Legacy of the Plains are encouraged to contact the museum at 308-436-1989, but those who would specifically like to work on the Oral Histories project should reach out to Van Newkirk at 308-765-1912.

Anyone with a suggestion for an interview — or with their own story to tell — is also encouraged to contact Van Newkirk.

“It may not seem important to them, but it may be very important to us,” said Fisher.

“And our future generations,” added Tripoli.