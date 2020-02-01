In addition to numerous new bills to be considered during the current legislative session, state senators must also adjust its biennial budget.

Nebraska’s budget is structured on a two-year basis. Budgets are passed in odd-numbered years during the 90-day legislative session and adjustments made during the 60-day session of even-numbered years.

LB 1008, LB 1009 and LB 1010 were introduced on behalf of Gov. Peter Ricketts and assigned to the Appropriations Committee for debate.

LB 1008 would make adjustments in appropriations approved in the 106th Legislature First Session from 2019.

LB 1009 provides for fund transfer changes certain fund transfer provisions.

LB 1010 provides for transfers from the Cash Reserve Fund to several other funds for emergency cash, construction and critical infrastructure.

The adjustments called for in the bills would cover the current fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020, as well as the next fiscal year.

The adjustments were needed, in part, because since the last budget was passed, the state collected an additional $176.4 million in general fund tax receipts than forecast.

In addition, the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board raised its biennium budget projection in general fund tax receipts for fiscal year 2019-2020. That resulted in $337.3 million available for the current budget year.

“Most of the recommendations made by the governor appear to be reasonable,” said Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. John Stinner of Gering. “I think the committee will support all or most of those.”

Stinner said most of the debate will be whether the cost of the adjustments will come from the general fund or the surplus, called the “rainy day” fund.

“We’ll need to spend some time on this because of all the competing issues,” he said. “Property tax relief is one of them.”

Stinner said the Legislature will probably debate LB 720 at the same time. That’s the ImagiNE Nebraska Act, which would offer tax incentives to bring in new businesses to the state.

Stinner said another “have to” appropriation of about $50 million will be for ongoing flood relief.

“There were 12 counties that were hit excessively hard by the flood,” he said. “It exceeded their ability to pay their share by themselves.”

He said another appropriation will be needed to help pay for damage cause by the collapse of the Gering-Fort Laramie Canal tunnel last year.

Ricketts’ request would transfer $62.6 million to the governor’s emergency cash fund. It would include $50 million for the state’s share of the estimated $400 million cost of repairs from the 2019 floods. Also included is $9.2 million for the state’s hardest hit counties and $7 million to maintain the fund’s reserve for future emergencies.

Stinner said his committee is also working on carryover bills from last year. “Priority bills have yet to come up,” he said. “We’ll start our big time hearing process next week. But the real debate will be over property tax incentives.”

