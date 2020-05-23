The 2020 session of the Nebraska Legislature will reconvene on July 20 for a 17-day session that wraps up on Aug. 13.

Senators were called back to Lincoln by Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer, of Norfolk, who had suspended the session indefinitely in March due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The senators’ main order of business will be to pass a balanced budget, as required by the Nebraska State Constitution.

The challenge will be how to balance a budget that already includes spending approved this session prior to the shutdown. Senators won’t have revenue forecast numbers until the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board next meets in October.

But with the July 20 start date, senators are hoping some early revenue projections will be available from the July 15 tax filing deadline.

“The projection I’ve heard people throw around is a revenue shortfall of 500 to 800 million dollars,” said District 47 State Senator Steve Erdman, of Bayard. “No one really knows if that’s true, but I know there’s been less revenue coming in since the tax filing deadline was pushed back to July 15.”

Erdman said that whatever the number, the legislature won’t have the money to fund legislation they’ve already passed because senators assumed that revenue would be available.

“Now we’ll have to make some adjustments,” he said. “As a legislature, we’ve always had a hard time making adjustments, but we have to make them this year.”

Erdman said the legislature should have been cutting back on spending all along, instead of increasing the budget from year to year. That’s done by lowering the initial proposed increase and calling it a budget cut.

“That may work for some people, but not for me,” he said. “It works for the federal government, but they can print money and we can’t.”

He said it would be crazy to continue funding current programs without knowing how large the revenue deficit is going to be.

That could take until the end of the year or longer, because the legislature’s fiscal year ends on June 30. The tax filing deadline isn’t until July 15, placing it in the state’s next biennium.

District 48 State Senator John Stinner, of Gering, said the legislature has already hammered out a budget, but senators will need to pass a budget modification once they return. It will include deficit requests from Gov. Pete Ricketts on agencies that need additional funding over and above what they had originally asked for.

“Back when we had money earlier this year; we approved about $25 million of new increases in expenditures to existing programs,” Stinner said. “We passed very little in the way of new programs that had a fiscal note attached.”

The legislature had projected about $300 million in state revenues after taxes were filed in April. That deadline was pushed back to July 15 by the IRS.

“How those numbers come in will dictate whether we have funding or not,” Stinner said. “But there will be a minimal amount of money not only for this part of the biennium, but also for the next biennium.”

Stinner said that once the senators reconvene, they’ll need to rework and revise any priority legislation that was passed with a fiscal note, requiring expenditures.

“We were almost $300 million of expenditures over the certified budget when the session was put on hold,” he said. “About $275 million of that was earmarked for the Rainy Day fund but that’s not going to happen.”

Some other major bills left on the table will also need to be revisited. One is LB 720, the ImagiNE Nebraska Act that provides tax incentives to attract new business to the state. Because the bill has a fiscal note, that amount will need to be reduced to fit revenue projections.

Property taxes will also be considered. There’s some pending legislation on property tax reduction, but it doesn’t have the support of state schools. Stinner said he’s hoping for a compromise that can bring all parties together in support.