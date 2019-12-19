Photo

Leona Mae (Allman) Thompson was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on the 14th day of December, 2019 at Oak Pointe in Monett, Missouri. She was born on August 10, 1922 in Pineville, Missouri. She was the daughter of John William and Eula Grace (Powers) Allman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry E. Thompson; and her two sons, Donald A. and Allan B. Thompson. She is survived by two grandchildren, Jared Thompson and Charity Hanson, four great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.

Leona was a graduate of Purdy High School class of 1940 and went on to Teacher’s College in Springfield, Missouri. Leona married Perry in 1942. They moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska after WWII where she gave birth to her two sons. Leona was a homemaker and after Perry’s retirement from the USPS in 1976, they retired to Sun City, Arizona. Leona moved to Monett, Missouri in October 2019.

A small family memorial will be held at Sunland Memorial Park in Sun City, Arizona as she is interred with her husband.