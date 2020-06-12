Lied Scottsbluff Public Library plans to reopen

On March 16, director Erin Aschenbrenner locked the doors to the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. At the time, it was supposed to remain closed for two weeks. Now, nearly three months later, plans to reopen have been put into place.

“Closing the library doors is something I never thought I would see in my lifetime,” she said. “This has been one of the most difficult things I have ever had to do, and I know everyone at the library feels the same way.”

Beginning June 22, the building will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday-Friday, however restrictions will be in place and patrons must make an appointment before arriving. Capacity will be limited to 25 patrons.

“In order to best protect our staff and other patrons, we are requiring people to call ahead to make an appointment,” she said.

Appointments slots can be used for essential public services such as browsing and checking out materials, computer use, printing, faxing and reading newspapers, among other things.

“Internet access has become such a necessity these days, especially during times of crisis,” said Aschenbrenner. “Many people in our community right now are facing unemployment and lost wages, and need access to computers to file for benefits.”

Additionally, information regarding COVID-19 can be accessed online through the CDC and WHO websites, she said. Scanners, printers and fax machines come into play for everything from health care to work projects.

Throughout the closure WiFi has remained accessible in the library’s parking lot, and will continue to be available when the doors open. Aschenbrenner said ALLO ensured that the signal was strong enough for a dependable connection outside.

“Every time I drove by the building there were cars in the parking lot, and it made my heart happy to know we could still offer access,” she said.

The library has also provided online access to materials throughout the closure.

“I know for many that just isn’t the same,” she said. “I am simply overjoyed to be able to have our patrons back in the buildings to browse the shelves once more.”

The library will begin taking phone calls for appointments at 9 a.m on June 22 at 308-630-6250.

“The first appointments of the day will all be from 9-9:30 a.m. and the second group will be from 9:45-10:15am, so on for the duration of the day,” Aschenbrenner said.

The 15-minute increments between appointments will allow for staff to sanitized public touch areas including computers, shelves and countertops.

“Library staff has been wonderful, cleaning the building from top to bottom the past couple of weeks, and they are all taking this incredibly seriously,” Aschenbrenner said. “I could not be more impressed or proud of how staff has responded.”

There will be a dedicated staff member greeting patrons in the lobby to ensure they have a mask and an appointment. One staff member will answer phones and one will handle patron interactions such as faxing, printing or scanning.

“This way we are hoping to limit the possibility of cross contamination,” she said.

The first two appointments each day will be limited to high-risk patrons, she said. Appointments will be limited to one per person per day and a 30-minute time limit will be enforced.

Appointments are only available to individuals and adults with children, not groups. No one under the age of 16 can enter the building without an adult.

Face masks and social distancing are required for everyone in the building.

All materials should be returned via outdoor book drop, and donations can be left in the lobby. These will be quarantined for 72 hours, which is the CDC’s recommendation, and then will be shelved.

Public restrooms, the meeting room and the MakerHub will remain closed for the time being. The Makerhub doesn’t have adequate space to allow for social distancing and most projects can’t be completed in half an hour.

“I think I am most sad about the MakerHub being closed,” Aschenbrenner said. “We were really getting things rolling with it and it feels like such a setback. I know the community will be back in full force once we are able to use it again.”

It’s unknown when programming will begin to ramp back up, she said. It all depends on direct health measures and decisions made by the city. The priority is keeping the community healthy, she said, and is grateful for city leadership taking a strong stance on COVID-19.

Although there are restrictions, Aschenbrenner is excited to let patrons back in.

“Checking out books and other materials can be essential for our mental health,’” she said. “The past months have been beyond difficult for many, and people need an escape.”

The community has been supportive of the library during the closure, and she wants to do the same for patrons.

“Ask us how we can help you,” she said. “Libraries are hubs of community resources and support. If you have a need please call us and ask us what we can do to help you meet that need. We are getting creative in finding new ways to reach out and learning every day how we can better assist in these times.”