Lied Scottsbluff Public Library's adult reading program registration opens March 16

Registration for Lied Scottsbluff Public Library’s adult reading program begins on Monday, with the first program taking place on Tuesday.

“The adult reading program is like the children’s summer reading program,” Adult Services Librarian Jana Kehn said.

This year, the program will run from March 16-April 25 and is themed Imagine Your Story. It will center around fables, myths and fairytales, Kehn said. The program is open to anyone over the age of 18 and there is no cost to participate.

Those who sign up will have the chance to win weekly prizes, several prize baskets with themes like chocolate and coffee, interior design, cooking and relaxation, as well as the grand prize of an Amazon Echo Show.

For every three books a person reads, they get an entry into the weekly drawing. For every six books, they’re entered into the grand prize drawing, Kehn said.

“We keep track of all the books they read,” Kehn said. “They can be adult, teen or books in our digital library. We’ve also selected some juvenile titles as well.”

There is also a library bingo game designed to introduce the various services provided by the library. The spaces on the card include checking out an oversized book, finding a Star-Herald headline from your birthday using microfiche and working on the Once Upon A Time puzzle that will be in the Library. The more boxes that are completed, the better the odds are of winning a prize basket.

Additionally, program participants get credit for attending various programming that will take place over the next several weeks, including a movie party, a writing workshop and a trivia tournament.

“Monday is the first day people can sign up, and then we start right off with some of our programming on Tuesday,” Kehn said.

On March 17, a Tech Tuesday program will take place from 2-4 p.m. and will teach attendees how to use Instagram.

“Wednesday, we’ll have the Novel Idea Book Club,” Kehn said. “We’ll be discussing Hans Christian Anderson fairytales.”

Other program highlights include a pajama party and movie night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 28, featuring the film “Miss Potter.” The movie is based on the life of author Beatrix Potter, who created Peter Rabbit.

On April 4, a writing workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be a program for planting a fairy garden from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on April 18.

While Kehn is looking forward to all of the library’s upcoming events, she’s really excited about Fact or Fable, a fairytale-themed trivia night set to take place from 6-8 p.m. on April 20 at Backaracks. Kehn said the event is a partnership between the libraries in Scottsbluff and Gering.

“We’ve done it for several years and it’s really fun, but we’ve never done it off site,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to doing it at Backaracks.”

While registration opens on Monday, Kehn said participants can register any time.

“If you don’t register that first day, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “But the sooner you register, the sooner you start getting credit for the books you’re reading and the things you attend.”

To sign up, adults need to stop by the library. Kehn asks that those planning on attending any of the upcoming programs contact the library so they can have an estimated headcount for the events. For more information or to RSVP, call 308-630-6250.