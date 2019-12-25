Lightning-fast internet speeds get buzz, but not reality in rural areas

The very nature of technology makes it something that’s always changing, improving and performing functions faster. The fifth generation of online technology, 5G, has been getting a lot of buzz in the news for some time. Does the latest technology always mean it’s better than it predecessor?

As with any technology, it depends on the end user. Older versions might be everything a user needs to do the work he or she needs to accomplish. With any new technology, there are drawbacks and problems that can pop up.

In a three-part series, the Star-Herald takes a look at some of those technologies and what they could offer for a public that’s connected to a virtual world.

How did we get here?

The term 5G (fifth generation) has been in the news for some time. It’s the latest step forward in mobile technology with an expected 2020 launch date. It’s helpful to understand how it came about.

The first generation of mobile technology, called 1G, was about voice, the ability to use your phone in your car or anywhere else. Your phone no longer had to be connected to a “land line.”

The next generation was 2G, which introduced a short-messaging function that made text messaging possible.

3G was a big step forward from the text messaging that 2G offered. It allowed for much faster network speeds, which in turn gave rise to smart phones.

Even faster data transfer speeds became possible when 4G, our current version, was introduced. Faster speeds made possible many of the connected devices and services we now take for granted, such as remotely locking your house and turning the lights on or off. Other devices with wireless connections to the internet became known as the “internet of things.”

From early reports, 5G is expected to provide data uploads and downloads that are 100 times better than the current 4G. Potential data volume will be 1,000 times greater, making it possible to transfer data in just a few seconds.

Will 5G live up to its early rave reviews? That’s difficult to determine.

How much speed do we need?

Western Nebraska based Vistabeam is a wireless service provider with 40,000 square miles of coverage across 97 towns in three states.

Chief Executive Officer Matt Larsen said 5G is about connecting several higher frequency channels of the available electromagnetic energy spectrum to create more capacity. It also uses what’s called millimeter wave, a very short-range, but high-capacity part of the radio spectrum.

“Connecting existing spectrum channels provides a lot of coverage area,” Larsen said. “Millimeter waves can provide much higher data transfer speeds and that’s what most people talk about when it comes to 5G. But millimeter waves have very limited range, like a few rooms or maybe a city block.”

A possible solution to that problem is the use of small cells, a device about the size of a shoe box that amplifies existing cell tower signals. Attached to light or utility poles or traffic lights, they provide a needed boost to bring the power of a 5G wireless network close to users.

Small cells are primarily used in urban areas where large numbers of people are transferring large amounts of data to and from their mobile devices. One example is binge watching movies.

Larsen said that to provide the kind of coverage people expect from their mobile devices, a small cell would be needed on every block.

“That might work in cities, but not very well outside of dense, urban areas,” he said. “There’s not enough economic justification to put those up to cover smaller areas.”

Ben Backus, broadband services manager with Action Communications, agreed that 5G is primarily geared for urban environments.

“Millimeter waves can’t penetrate obstructions very well,” Backus said. “5G would require a lot of smaller sites to work. That’s where small cells come into play. In larger cities, they’re talking about a small cell every 200 feet or so. I just don’t see that happening here.”

He added that radio waves generated by current 4G Wi-Fi technology are much better in penetrating trees and other obstructions, so there’s no need for small cell booster units.

5G paints a rosy picture

According to Larsen, 5G is being promoted as making blazing fast internet speeds possible.

“This is like Santa Claus for cell phone companies,” he said. “They say it’s going make everything better, speeds will be faster and all your computer applications will work better. It doesn’t actually exist. So far, test cities have had very poor results with millimeter waves. It’s just not suited for mobile applications.”

He added that 5G works best for fixed applications with dedicated antennas on both sides of the coverage area to provide a solid connection. They work best in situations that require a lot of bandwidth, such as large video feeds or intensive applications or transfer of large amounts of data.

When a system uses bonded channels in the existing spectrum, there’s the potential for more speed — but not a dramatic increase.

Some projections for 5G wireless technology paint a picture of large urban areas using 5G to operate cities. It could be used for everything from managing vehicle traffic and electric grids to reducing commute times and improving public safety through better use of security cameras.

“Of course that’s possible, but those same applications can be done now with our existing 4G networks and other wireless technologies,” Larsen said. “I think it makes more sense to make more unlicensed wi-fi spectrum available as opposed to putting the entire spectrum into the 5G pool, one that’s mostly controlled by the major cell phone companies.”

Are 5G networks dangerous?

Health Impact News, founded in 2011, publishes an alternative medicine, holistic and nutrition website covering stories that impact public health.

While their veracity has been questioned, the site claims that 5G networks use a much higher frequency range of the electrometric energy spectrum. The frequencies in the gigahertz spectrum have not been used for public communication and the millimeter wave frequencies have not been tested for safety, although they generate high energy beams of microwave radiation.

“The level of radiation on all these technologies is very low,” Larsen said. “Anyone who uses a cell phone has already been exposed to that level of radiation. There are some inherent risks in these applications, but it’s minimal.”

He said the highest risk would be in areas where high powered base stations are placed near residential areas. That’s not just a 5G problem, but a mobile network problem. So it becomes a trade-off between turning down the power and reducing cell phone coverage.

“Up to this point there hasn’t been a good track record of the problems people are claiming,” Larsen said. “I haven’t seen anything to indicate that 5G networks will have any different risk of radiation profile than with existing networks.”

Not in our backyard, probably

Because 5G is best suited for large, urban areas, the technology might not roll out as far as rural Nebraska.

“You always want to see rural areas have access to the same kind of service as in big cities,” Larsen said. “But this is a situation where I don’t think there’s enough economic incentive to bring it here. If it does happen, it will probably start in the larger cities and roll out from there.”

Still, 5G doesn’t represent a huge, exponential jump in capability, as well as being very expensive to deploy.

“We have an urban area here, but it’s not dense urban,” Backus said. “I just don’t see providers putting that kind of money into our downtown area.”

Larsen said there are a lot of alternative technologies such as wireless that are already in use and are more than capable of delivering the kinds of services that 5G promises but can’t deliver.

“These services already have some fairly established networks,” he said. “They’re also a lot less expensive to deploy and maintain.”

He said the Scottsbluff-Gering area has better connectivity than 99% of the entire country. “Most places don’t have access to a fiber provider like Allo, a cable provider and several fixed wireless providers. In most places, you have cable and they charge what they want. Here we have a fiber provider that offers gigabit speeds and multiple competitors to keep each other honest.”

He said the rural areas of western Nebraska are also very well covered and there are very few places where good, fixed service isn’t available.

