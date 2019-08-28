Lil Explorers learn at zoo

SCOTTSBLUFF — Every Wednesday, children fill the Education Lab at the Riverside Discovery Center, ready to expand their knowledge about wildlife and the environment.

The program, called Lil Explorers, is designed for children ages 2-5 and has a different themes every week. This week, children learned about patterns and camouflage.

“It’s a really different, immersive way for them to learn,” Anthony Mason, executive director at RDC, said.

The program begins at 10 a.m. and lasts about an hour and a half. During that time, children will learn about the theme, participate in activities such as games and crafts and enjoy a snack that fits with the week’s program.

“Sometimes, they go around the zoo,” Mason said, adding that attendees even get a peek of operations behind the scenes at times.

Occasionally, crafts include making enrichment items for the animals, which is always a hit, he said. Enrichment items are toys and treats that are designed to encourage the animal’s natural behavior.

“It’s fun to make something and see the animal play with it,” Mason said.

The Lil Explorers program includes occasional “diet days,” where the kids get to help the zookeepers prepare meals for the animals.

“It’s fun and interactive,” Mason said. “They really do get something out of it.”

Each class costs $8 for zoo members and $12 for non-members, but there are discounts for buying multi-class punch cards. A four-class package is $30 for members and $40 for non-members and a six-class package is $40 and $55, respectively. Additionally, a 20-class package is offered for $120.

Mason said some children attend weekly, while others choose to come once in awhile. Those who purchase packages are not required to use them on consecutive weeks.

The Lil Explorers program is part of a long-standing effort to educate children about the world around them. The hope is that these programs will give participants a sense of the impact they can have on the environment and inspire a love for nature and wildlife.

Other programs include camps and safaris that take place throughout the year, as well as visits at schools and youth organizations.

On Monday, the RDC will host a Splash Pad Party, which will include games and activities as well as music and a cookout.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. To attend, non-members will need to pay regular zoo admission. Members get in for free.

For more information about the RDC and its youth programs, visit riversidediscoverycenter.org.