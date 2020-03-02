“I do not like green eggs and ham, I do not like them, Sam-I-Am,” was not a phrase many Lincoln Elementary kindergarten students said Monday as they celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday with a green eggs and ham snack.

Prior to eating their mid-morning snack, students in Mickie Janecek’s kindergarten class discussed how to crack eggs.

“You crack the egg on your bowl and then you crack it into the bowl,” Emmalyn Blake said. “My mom helped me practice before, so I didn’t get any shells in the bowl.”

The students agreed the most important part about cracking the egg was not getting any shell into the bowl.

After Janecek and her students brainstormed how to use the bowl to crack the shell before pulling the shell apart, each student took turns cracking one egg into a bowl. As the students cracked their eggs, they noticed the egg’s texture.

“The hard part was to not get the egg shell in the bowl,” Estefania Baltazor said. “It felt like it was gooey.”

With over 20 freshly cracked eggs sitting in a large mixing bowl, Janecek grabbed her whisk and began stirring. The students erupted in awe as the eggs turned green.

“I knew she had food coloring on it,” Baltazor said.

Combining the eggs with cubed ham, Janecek placed the mixture into a skillet as the students watched an eight minute video of “Sam-I-Am.”

Once the movie concluded, the students grabbed their plates and sat down to eat their snack. As Brooklyn Flores pushed her fork through the green, slimy eggs and ham, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to eat the eggs.

“I thought she put green slime in the eggs,” Flores said. “That’s why I was scared to eat them.”

After taking a bite, she realized, “It tastes like normal eggs and ham.”

Aaron Prokop said celebrating Seuss’ birthday was fun.

“My favorite part is the snack and watching green eggs and ham,” he said.

Celebrating Seuss’ birthday was a fun-filled day of learning activities for students, but the highlight was the morning snack.

“I’m telling my parents I ate green eggs and ham,” Balthazor said.

Janecek has served green eggs and ham on Seuss’ birthday throughout her 21 years teaching at Lincoln Elementary. Despite disliking the smell and taste of eggs, Janecek said she continues the tradition.

“A lot of my older students remember this snack the most out of everything in kindergarten,” Janecek said. “While I haven’t done it every year, I always bring it back when my former students say how much they enjoyed it.”

Seuss’ birthday has been adopted as National Read Across America Day. The annual event is part of Read Across America, an initiative by the National Education Association to foster students’ excitement about reading.

lauren.brant@starherald.com