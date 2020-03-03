Lincoln Elementary fourth and fifth graders are heading to summer camp Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. as they present their spring show choir and musical in the Gering High School auditorium.

Leigh Anne Tofflemire, Lincoln Elementary music teacher, has worked with her students since Jan. 7 to memorize music and choreograph numbers for Thursday’s performance.

Tofflemire said over the course of eight weeks the students met twice weekly for 25 minutes to work on their songs and speaking parts.

“I’m just hoping all of the repetition and practice we’ve had over the past two months allows them to be independent on stage,” she said.

Thursday’s performance will open with the show choir students singing three songs from the movies “Small Foot,” “The Greatest Showman” and “The Lego Movie.”

Following show choir, students will present their musical “Summer Camp,” featuring nine songs.

As the students run through the show a couple times before Thursday, Kylee Cabral is excited to perform for the public.

“I’m excited for people to see how much work we’ve put into it,” she said.

Cara Schlothauer said most challenging aspect of preparing the show was memorizing the words and moves.

“The dances to the songs were hard,” Schlothauer said. “We only had eight weeks to learn everything.”

During the musical, Tre Boswell hopes the audience understands how hard it is to go to summer camp.

“You’re getting up at 5:15 a.m. every morning to go down to the mess hall and you have to work at summer camp,” he said. “I hope they know how hard summer camp is.”

Hayden Hauser added, “I hope they feel the same way about summer camp as we do at the end.”

This year’s spring performance will be the first time fourth graders at Lincoln have participated. With Gering Public Schools transitioning sixth graders to Gering Junior High School, Tofflemire decided to include fourth and fifth graders in the spring show.

“It’s changed a lot not having sixth grade,” she said. “We had to shift (fourth graders) up to do the musical, so we’ve changed everything.”

Forty-eight students will perform in the show choir and 95 students will perform during the musical. Doors open at 6 p.m. The community is invited to enjoy an hour of entertainment.

“This group of students has worked really hard and they really enjoy music, which makes it fun for me,” Tofflemire said. “This show is not just for parents. We would invite anybody in the community if you want to be entertained for an hour by our Lincoln youth, it’s a great way to see kids in a positive light.”