Local schools were busy gathering non-perishable food for First State Bank’s Gift of Love program.

After First State Bank employees collected and weighed all the food Friday, Marketing Director Becca Tompkins announced the total amount collected and the winning school. The contributions from Minatare, Northfield Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Gering Junior High, Lincoln Heights, Community Christian School and Lincoln Elementary totaled 10,240 pounds. That’s up from last year’s total of 9,840 pounds.

The school that collected the most goods by weight was Lincoln Heights with 3,080 pounds. Lincoln Heights will attend the Midwest Theater for a private showing of a holiday movie. Second place went to Gering Junior High School with 1,920 pounds. GJHS will receive $150.

Minatare collected 600 pounds, Northfield had 860 pounds, Roosevelt collected 1,320, Community Christian collected 980 pounds and Lincoln gathered 1,480 pounds.

“We appreciate each and every item donated,” Tompkins said. “These donations not only helped to fill the Valley Christian Neighbors in Need food baskets, they stocked the pantry shelves at the Chuckwagon Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry.”

The giving continues on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Truck of Love, held in the First State Bank parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

