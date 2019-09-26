Lincoln Heights fifth-graders help students cross streets safely

SCOTTSBLUFF — Four fifth-graders grabbed their safety light-up vests as the school bell rang Thursday afternoon at Lincoln Heights. Rylan Cline, Bianca Moreno, Carmen Turnidge and Tucker Baker headed out to the corners of the school property as part of their safety team duties.

“I check both streets and make sure they’re good to cross,” Cline said.

While the safety team members are not advised to go into the street, they stay attentive on the corners to make sure students and parents safely cross.

“You have to help kids cross the street safely by watching for cars,” Turnidge said.

As the fifth-graders rotate days helping watch the streets, she said, “It’s hard remembering what day you have. I always think I’m on the red day, but I’m blue.”

The students wear flashing safety vests with two setting options, flashing lights or a constant light.

“We have the flashing lights on our vests because it helps people see us and know they’re in a school zone,” Turnidge said.

With the majority of the students safely across the streets on their way home, Turnidge prepared to turn in her vest, but not before helping her siblings across the street. Holding her sister Nadia’s hand and her brother Jared’s hand, they headed north across Avenue D. Their mom Caralee watched from across the street.

“I love it,” Caralee said. “A lot of kids walk with their parents, but a lot of kids walk home, so it’s good to see the bigger kids out here to help them across the street.”

The safety team is one of several teams fifth-graders are members of throughout the year. Teachers Amy Lease and Scott Harvey came up with the idea last school year, but launched the fifth grade leadership teams this year.

“We wanted all the kids to be involved, so each fifth-grader is on a team,” Lease said. “It teaches them responsibility to get their vests and return them as well as safety for others.”

Lease and Harvey came up with K.R.A.I.G. as the acronym for the fifth grade groups, which stands for kindness, respect, attitude, integrity and graciousness. Harvey said this opportunity helps the students grow in their responsibilities.

Prior to being members of the safety team, fifth-graders had to submit an application listing their hobbies, what leadership team they wanted to be a part of and why they should be chosen. Lease said the application process is a great way to prepare them for future job applications and selling their skills to future employers.

Once the students were in their teams, the safety team headed outside with Harvey to learn about their duties. They were advised to wave at the cars to make sure they saw people crossing the street as part of keeping students safe.

“We want them to know they are leaders of the school and looked up to by the younger kids,” Lease said. “We want them to feel special about their role and help the school out when they can.”

Tri-City Active Living Advisory Committee provided safety signs, reflective vests, light-up stop paddles and bicycle racks to Scottsbluff and Gering schools to support a safer walking and biking experience for students.

Panhandle Public Health District Health Educator Janelle Visser said, “We were pleased to be able to provide the items for the schools. This is just one piece the committee has offered to help increase safety around the schools for kids to walk and bike.”

Although the new items help with visibility for drivers, Visser encouraged drivers to stay attentive while driving.

“There’s still a number of other factors like drivers following traffic speeds and being attentive in school zones, yielding to kiddos in crosswalks, and being patient during drop-off and pickup times that need to be followed for it to truly be a safer environment.”