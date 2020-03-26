Lincoln Heights’ principal, staff keep morning meeting tradition, taking it online

Each day, at Lincoln Heights Elementary and many of the schools in Scottsbluff, teachers, faculty and students came together for a daily meeting in the gym. Principal Kraig Weyrich leads the meeting, which begins with the students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, singing a patriotic song or other songs together, listening to the day’s announcements and birthdays.

With students moved to online classwork as schools try to help in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, Lincoln Heights has continued the tradition. Each day, students are receiving that daily morning meeting in video form, complete with high jinks from Weyrich and messages from other special staff.

On Monday, students, teachers, faculty and staff started receiving the videos, which are put together by music teacher Scott Harvey. When librian Hellen Jimenez viewed Monday’s video, she said she cried. “I just cried because it felt like we could somehow still be connected,” she said. “It made me feel like things are going to be OK, that we can strive to make it through this together.”

Jimenez, Harvey and Weyrich have all heard from parents of students since the videos started.

“I heard from one cute story,” Weyrich said. “It was from a parent who has a third grade and a first grader. When they heard the school song, they were smiling ear to ear and ready to begin their work.”it was cute, he heard back from one parent that has a third grader and first grader, they were smiling year to ear.”

Lots of the parents are using the daily video to begin their own days of schoolwork as students work on assignments from home. Weyrich said he thinks that the videos are helping give students a sense of normalcy, while continuing that relationship with students.

Harvey, who is not only the music teacher, but also a parent, said he came up with the idea as he mulled about the ways that teachers could remain connected with students. The morning meeting means so much to the school routine.

“It is that time of the day when we come together and we get ready for the day,” he said. “It is kind of a barometer for us.”

As teachers waited to hear how the rest of the year would proceed, he said, they were in a limbo state and trying to think of some ideas. He considered how he could help create some sense of consistency for all of those working from home, teachers to students.

Though it took some work on the front end to establish the video’s format, Harvey said, it’s becoming easier as the week progresses. It follows the general outline of the meetings as they were when schools were in session, with some dashes of fun. On Wednesday, dubbed crazy hair day, Weyrich dressed with a dreadlocked wig and some Bob Marley tunes in the background. Harvey said that moment is one of his favorites, so far.

“We try to have some fun,” Harvey said. “At Lincoln Heights, one of the things we say is that we are there to work and learn, but we also have fun, between the staff and the students. You try to find the fun in it.”

The morning announcement video is also featuring moments from the school’s specialists, such as the music teacher, the librarian, school counselor and the P.E. teacher, to give them some face time with students as well. Harvey said he has had some fun with those as well, doing his best Arnold Schwarzenegger “I’m going to pump you up,” impression to introduce the P.E. teacher. and a jingle to introduce a tech tip.

“You have to have those funny moments, slip in some things that gets some giggles from the kids,” he said. With his own daughter, a second grader at Lincoln Heights, viewing the video each day, he probably has an idea of if the video high jinks hit the right spot.

“I joked during a Zoom meeting with the music staff today that if this doesn’t work out, maybe I can go into video production full time,” he said, laughing.

Having talked to colleagues in Missouri and Kansas, and seeing both sides of the transition to online classes as a parent and a teacher, Harvey said he has seen that Scottsbluff Public Schools is doing a phenomenal job as it makes the transition to online delivery of its classes. As administration watched the headlines about the coronavirus throughout the world and the nation, he said that administration and school staff were talking about the steps a week to two weeks before the announcements were made that school may be out for a time.

“We were ahead of the ball,” he said, crediting Superintendent Rick Myles and Director of Curriculum Mike Mason for leading those efforts. “As a teacher and a parent, I’ve really appreciated that. It all feels intentional, even when things don’t always go right. ... All of this has made me very proud.”

Jimenez said school personnel have been working hard during this time to continue keeping connections with the kids.

“Some have done Zoom meetings with their class. Some are reaching out through their webpage, recording videos. Parent-teacher conferences occurred with phone calls made to families. There are so many cool things happening,” she said.

She encouraged parents and their children stay connected, urging them to reach out anyway they can during this time that classes aren’t coming together. She said that teachers are just as hard — and perhaps harder due to the adjustment to taking classes online — as they do when classes are operating normally.

The video links are being made available to parents throughout the Remind app, but are also available on the school’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Lincoln-Heights-Elementary-134480003830359. The videos are also available on YouTube on Harvey’s YouTube channel, generally saved with “LH Morning Meeting” title.

Also, Weyrich said, giving a teaser into the future, some other fun events are planned for Lincoln Heights students.