LINGLE, Wyo. - There will be a new home for a variety of events in Lingle, Wyoming, when the new community center opens its doors with a grand opening and ribbon cutting Thursday, Feb. 6.

Town council meetings and election voting will be among the civic activities and the American Legion will host its meetings there, but the venue will also be available for the public to house birthday parties, weddings, receptions, school reunions or other events. The grand opening will be Feb. 6 from 4-6 p.m. at the center, 233 Main Street.

The site where the Lingle Community Center now sits was originally two buildings. The original building, believed to have been built in the early 1900s, housed an implement dealer and a mercantile store among other things before the American Legion purchased the building. In the 2000s, the town purchased the building from the American Legion. In 2017, the town began looking at renovations, however inspections revealed problems with water leaks causing crumbling of the building’s foundation and electrical issues. In the process, the next building immediately north of the American Legion building became available, so the town bought it as well, allowing them to tear down both buildings to build the one new 4,800-square-foot facility.

“To make a long story short, trying to replace the foundation and save the old building wasn’t going to happen,” Lingle Mayor George Siglin said. “Way too much money. It would have cost just as much to replace the foundation as it did to build this.”

Original estimates were $1.2 million for the new Community Center, but Siglin said the project is expected to come in well under budget when all the bills are paid. In January 2018, the State Land Investment Board provided just over $365,000 in grant funding to help with the cost. ONEOK Energy donated $75,000 to the project. Some asbestos removal was required, slowing the bidding process until early 2019. A wet spring slowed the contractor, but by working weekends the time was made up to get the project completed.

Siglin said he was speaking with author Samuel Western about the fabric of small towns and Western indicated that having a community center and a school were important to any small community.

“In Goshen County, we have five incorporated towns, and if we didn’t build this, we’d be the only town without (a community center),” Siglin said.

The building includes a full-service kitchen with refrigerator, but no freezer and a large stove and counter area. A small meeting room is available for use as well. An ADA accessible entrance is available from the east side of the building.

Lingle contractors involved in the project included Anderson Carpet Craft and Newcomb’s Heating and Cooling.

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com