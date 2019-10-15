Little Caesars returns to Scottsbluff

Little Caesars Pizza opened its new Scottsbluff location Tuesday. Little Caesars and Great Clips, which opened in August, are located in the former Payless ShoeSource building in the northeast corer of the Walmart parking lot on Avenue I. Little Caesars has done business before in the community when it was located in the former Kmart building in Scottsbluff. The carryout pizza restaurant closed some time before the Sears-Kmart Corporation began closing its own stores.
