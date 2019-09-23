Little Caesars targeting mid-October opening

SCOTTSBLUFF — Building preparations are in the works and applications are being accepted for Little Caesars Pizza in Scottsbluff.

Developer John Gauthier said he is excited about opening the location in front of Walmart on Avenue I. Gauthier said his group is working on final inspections as they target a mid-October opening.

Signs on the building say “now hiring” and applications are available inside the store.

Little Caesars has done business before in the community when it was located in the former Kmart building in Scottsbluff. The carryout pizza restaurant closed some time before the Sears-Kmart Corporation began closing its own stores.

Founded in 1959, Little Caesars is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the nation as well as the third largest overall, trailing Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

Great Clips opened next door in August. The two stores are located where Payless ShoeSource was located until February, when the company closed all its stores.