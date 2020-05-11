Local attorney among two killed in Saturday crash

Authorities have released the identities of two people killed in a collision Saturday morning east of Scottsbluff.
Lindsay Lookabill, 36, of Minatare, and Quinten Mozaffarian, 25, of Scottsbluff, died of injuries suffered in the collision Saturday. Deputies and first responders responded to the crash at 8:55 a.m., which occurred about 1,000 feet east of the intersection of intersection of Highland Road and County Road 27, approximately 3.5 miles east of the Scottsbluff city limits.
Lookabill, who had been transported to Regional West by Valley Ambulance, died on Sunday, May 10 at the Scottsbluff hospital. Lookabill had been an attorney in Scottsbluff, practicing at Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogel and Lookabill P.C. She served as a guardian ad litem on many cases involving juveniles in Scotts Bluff County and other courts and also served the community in board roles on Scotts Bluff County CASA, the Golden Halo Foundation and on Twin Cities Development, among other accomplishments.
Mozaffarian was declared deceased at the scene.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said that an investigation by Scotts Bluff County investigators and the Nebraska State Patrol supports witness statements that an eastbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Mozaffarian dipped off the road to the south onto the soft shoulder of Highland Road, overcorrected and immediately crossed the centerline after it came back onto the roadway, resulting in a near head-on crash with the 2016 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Lookabill.
Other agencies involved in the response were: Minatare/Melbeta Fire Department; Valley Ambulance; Air Link, City of Scottsbluff Fire Department; Nebraska Game and Parks; Minatare Police Department; Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office, acting as coroner, and Scotts Bluff County Roads Department.
