Joy Dutton-Seltzer used to write and then burn the pages she had written.

She developed a passion for writing for the lonely in society about 20 years ago and has since written two published books — "Peace in Prison" and the recently released "Jesus in Jail."

“I was dealing with loneliness,” the 89-year-old Dutton-Seltzer said, “and I started writing, and I thought to myself, ‘Who are the loneliest people in America?’ I thought for a while and I came up with people who are incarcerated — people behind bars — so I started writing encouraging things.”

About the time she thought she really might like to write, Dutton-Seltzer talked with a friend who was the editor of a newsletter called “By Beholding We Become” that was distributed to prisons in Arizona. Dutton-Seltzer asked for a small corner of the newsletter in which to write, but that turned into larger space and enough articles to produce "Peace in Prison."

Dutton-Seltzer was born in San Diego, but taught music and piano in several schools in California and the Southwest, ending up in Kingman, Arizona. There she had a neighbor who was incarcerated. For nine years, Dutton-Seltzer visited every month.

“You get acquainted with what happens in prisons,” she said. “You see the lonely eyes of not only the inmates, but the families. The children are so happy to see ‘daddy, daddy, daddy.’”

Developing a desire to help inspire and provide hope to those in prison wasn’t a first choice for Dutton-Seltzer.

“It’s not a life that belongs to me,” she said, “because I’m a piano teacher, a music teacher. I got my master’s degree in music and kept my focus on the thing that I love the most. And yet ... I just say, ‘Lord, use me where you want me.’ And it didn’t end up being a place I’d want to be. This is not what I would have selected.”

Feeling the calling from God, Dutton-Seltzer doesn’t write specifically about prison, but fills her writing with Scripture along with anecdotes from her life to provide encouragement and hope for her audience.

Looking back, Dutton-Seltzer can see that her entire life was impacted by her own maternal grandfather’s two years in the penitentiary in San Francisco beginning when she was 9 years old. She recalls the family loneliness and the feeling of being ostracized in the neighborhood.

“I’m not a person who would go out and deliberately do prison ministry,” Dutton-Seltzer said. “I am a person who likes to write for lonely people. I love God, and God is the only solution to any of this, and that’s what it’s about. It’s encouragement, it’s lifting up the spirit. Some of these people looking down at the ground all the time, all of a sudden when they read this, they say, ‘There is a God that does still love you.’ He knows your address. He knows where you are, and he loves you.”

Piano is still Dutton-Seltzer’s first love. She has been teaching in some form for 67 years. She’s been playing since she was 8.

“From my third lesson, it’s been my love,” Dutton-Seltzer said. “I love to play it, I love to teach it.”

Dutton-Seltzer is proud of her work, and joyfully points out a number of chapters in her books. A particular favorite is especially close to her heart.

“I have this chapter, ‘My Dad and His Dad,’” she says, holding up the book to point out the page as a smile and a look of peace comes over her face. “These are my two favorite human beings. They loved me, and it’s obvious in the chapter.”

Sunday, Dutton-Seltzer will signing her books at a reception from 2-4 p.m. at Dome Rock Manor, 1225 12th Street in Gering. "Jesus in Jail" and "Peace in Prison" are both published by TEACH Services, Inc. For more information, go to TEACHServices.com.