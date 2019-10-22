As of Feb. 1, the Boy Scouts of America program has been open to girls in all-girl troops. The local Scout Council has scheduled an informational meeting and signup for young girls who might be interested in joining the program.

The meeting takes place on Monday, Nov. 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Scouting offices at 10 S. Beltline Highway West in Scottsbluff, next to the Panhandle Humane Society.

Bryan Davidson, senior district executive with the Tri-Trails and High Plains Districts, said the new program for all-girl troops is for ages 11 to 18 and covers the entire Scouting program up to the rank of Eagle Scout.

“We already have about eight to 10 girls interested in the program and starting their own troop in the Scottsbluff-Gering area,” Davidson said. “A few of them are from other parts of the county.”

This would be the first all-girl troop in the Panhandle area, which is in the last district to establish one. About 15 all-girl troops have already established in the six districts from northern Colorado to eastern Wyoming.

“It seems a lot of the girls are around 13 and want to do things like go camping, shoot rifles, go rock climbing and do all that great stuff,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of requests for the program so it’s time we got one started.”

In addition to the 8-10 girls already interested, some of their younger siblings have also expressed an interest and would like to join in the near future.

“We have some potential for growth in the spring of next year,” Davidson said. “As we continue the program, the Scouts will continue to do community service projects as they work through the ranks. In a few years, we hope to have our first female Eagle Scouts.”

Davidson emphasized they haven’t changed the Scouting program in any way. Everything in the Boy Scout handbook and the same requirements are also included in the girls’ version.

“We have a couple of organizations that have expressed interest in chartering a girls’ troop,” he said. “One of those already has an all-boy troop and a Cub Scout pack and would be able to have some of the same leadership as long as they have at least one female leader.”

Davidson said the local group is geared more toward making Scouting a family activity where both boys and girls groups can meet at the same time in the same place. Both groups will also be able to use the same troop number.

Davidson’s business card carries the motto “Prepared. For Life.” He said Scouting is all about becoming part of the community and being a good citizen. It’s about preparing young people to make good ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes while instilling the Scout oath and law.”

Davidson said that while Scouting helps build solid character, it also facilitates a way for young boys and girls to learn about the outdoors and to develop important skills that will serve them throughout life.

Scouting also gives young people the opportunity to reach out into their communities and offer their services for betterment projects to organizations in their towns.