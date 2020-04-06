As public concern grows over the COVID-19 crisis, a local businessman wanted to say thanks to all those who put their lives on the line to serve others affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Johnson owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in Gering and Chadron. Through April 30 at their restaurant drive-through windows, he’s offering a free combo meal to first responders and hospital employees with an official ID.

“We care deeply about the community and want our local heroes to know about this offer,” Johnson said. “I want to give a special thank you to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day during this global pandemic.”

Johnson said the offer is available throughout the day because first responders’ shift can end late at night or early in the morning.

The offer is one per customer, who must present their first responder or hospital ID when ordering.