As COVID-19 changes the American landscape, local businesses are adapting to changes as they come along.

Store Manager Mark Osnes of Fresh Foods in Gering, the impact of shoppers wanting to stock up on supplies has been a completely new experience.

“It’s been unreal the amount of volume our little store has done here, and how well everybody has come in and stayed pretty positive,” Osnes said. “We’ve moved a lot of product. We’ve tried to keep as much as we could in stock for people. It’s getting to the point warehouses are starting to be running short. It’s just been craziness.” Toilet paper has been in high demand for the last couple of weeks, but Osnes said it’s now getting to be basic necessities such as milk, bread and eggs as the most difficult to keep in stock. Patience and understanding are needed at this time, he said.

“Stay calm, stay positive,” Osnes said. “It’s a frustrating time, and we’re doing our best to try and please everybody, and that’s not an easy thing to do right now.”

For Darin Spurgeon, owner of the Oregon Trail Roadhouse in Gering, customer counts are down as people choose not to go out. Spurgeon said his staff is maintaining its level of cleanliness and using more hand sanitizer then before, especially behind the bar where money changes hands for payments. The establishment has bands scheduled for weekends, but that may change as conditions dictate. There is also consideration being given to limiting the lunch menu or offering delivery for those who don’t want to go out.

“I’m just praying hard that we get through this,” Spurgeon said. “I’ve already seen a little bit of impact, and if I’ve got to close down for any amount of time — if the governor comes back and says all public gathering places need to close for whatever amount of time, it could be very detrimental.”

Spurgeon is concerned for what may happen to his 14 employees in the event of a shutdown.

“For half my employees, this is their only source of income,” Spurgeon said. “If I’ve got to shut my doors, it not only affects me, it affects them. It’s a concern as a small business owner.”

Fresh Foods customer Alysha Schwartzkopf was out buying some groceries Tuesday, but said she wasn’t too concerned about staying ahead on supplies — at first. But then her mom became concerned for Schwartzkopf and her son.

“So I decided, might as well stock up on some stuff before it’s all gone and there’s none of it for my son,” she said.

Regional Dominos locations in Scottsbluff, Gering, Chadron and Torrington, Wyoming, have closed their lobbies to customers. Nationwide, Dominos customers picking up pizzas at their stores can still use the drive-up windows, but can also choose “contactless carry-out” where a system is set up in which the store employee and the customer don’t have to come within six feet of each other. “Contactless delivery” is also available on the customer’s request.

Mike Hackett, who owns and operates the local stores along with his wife, Erika, said it was out of an overabundance of caution and concern for the health of customers and employees that he took the extra step to close the lobbies of his stores.

“Our team members, we want to keep as healthy and safe as possible, so we’re trying to limit contact,” Hackett said. “We’ve ordered as many gloves as we can find for people. Fortunately, our supply chain is pretty robust as for the people we’re ordering from. We haven’t had any shortages in our stuff yet. We’re trying to limit contact as much as we can until we’re not able to go any further.”

Hackett said information is coming in constantly from the corporate offices, and he and his team are doing their best to keep up with the circumstances.

“We’re trying to get the information out there and react as quickly as we can,” he said. “It’s very challenging. ... It’s scary times to be in. We’re just trying to stay calm and react as best we can. Honestly, in the immediate future, I’m way more concerned about the storm coming up.”

Kim Engel, executive director of the Panhandle Public Health District, said Tuesday that Gov. Pete Ricketts’ guidance that gatherings, including at bars and restuarants, be limited to 10 people or less, remained in place. She said that guidance regarding child care providers had changed - with the Center of Disease Control originally recommending that child care providers close as schools had. However, she said, updated guidance is that child care providers can continue to offer services, if they can keep numbers below 10 children and provide services while still following recommendations on social distancing, such as being six feet apart. One option, she suggested, is to have a child care provider come into the home, rather than children coming together and intermingling.

Guidance issued on Tuesday included that the Small Business Administration will offer loans to businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus recommendations. Information on those loans is being made available at local Chamber of Commerces, Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman said.

Ricketts had also issued an order that made changes to the state’s unemployment program eligibility requirements, allowing workers to qualify for benefits sooner.

Star-Herald reporter Maunette Loeks contributed to this report.