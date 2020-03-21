Local businesses optimistic during coronavirus pandemic

Precautions to limit the spread of coronavirus are having a wide-ranging impact on our economy as markets slow down and businesses feel the pinch throughout their operations.

Small businesses in rural Nebraska are no different. One local business leader sees some positives in the current turmoil.

“This is a stressful time for the local business community,” Angela Scanlan, owner of Cappuccino and Company and a member of the Downtown Scottsbluff Association, said. “It’s also encouraging to see people coming together. Local businesses are working overtime to make things as easy as possible for their customers.”

For restaurant-related businesses, it means offering curbside pickup, to-go orders, drive-through service and delivery. The State of Nebraska has issued guidelines that restaurants and bars limit their establishments to 10 patrons as part of the Centers for Disease Control’s social distancing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Scanlan said her coffee shop is making lots of deliveries and taking orders out to the curb. Other customers order ahead and pick up at the store, minimizing any potential exposure to the virus.

“When the panic over the coronavirus first hit, our sales were cut in half overnight,” Scanlan said. “People are concerned about what’s coming for their finances so they’ve cut back on spending or they’ve turned to fast food spending that’s easier.”

She encouraged local consumers to expend a bit of extra effort and put their necessary food spending toward local establishments. Without support from major corporations, local proprietors often live paycheck to paycheck, just like the average American.

“We’re bending over backwards to make it as easy as possible for people to order from us,” Scanlan said. “The dollars that stay with local businesses will enable us to stay open during this challenging time. I’m determined to keep all of my staff and keep serving the community in some capacity during this ordeal.”

Helping to provide up-to-date information during the crisis is Twin Cities Development. Keith Ellis, TCD’s community and economic development director, said their board of directors want to focus on supporting the local business community and assuring the right information gets to them.

A list of available resources developed by TCD include topics like environmental cleaning, health insurance questions, interim guidance for businesses and employees, short-time compensation, unemployment insurance benefits and others.

TCD is also working with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to share updated information as soon as it’s available.

Ellis said TCD has already heard some amazing stories from business professionals with questions about tax filings, personnel issues, accounting practices and more.

“Our local businesses are very resilient,” Ellis said. “They’re doing the best they can under the circumstances. More than ever, our community needs to support our local businesses to the extreme best they can.”

Scanlan said she’s optimistic because every storm eventually runs out of rain. And when the clouds clear, the face of retail may change in some positive ways.

Businesses will become lighter on their feet and leaner in their operations. Business people will continue learning how to meet consumers where they’re at, which could be at the customer’s front door, vehicle, or even over the phone or on the web.

“People will always want great food and coffee,” Scanlan said. “How we connect with our customers and get the food to them will change. So I think our businesses will be permanently improved from this crisis.”

Scanlan said she is appreciative of how other local businesses have stepped in to help, such as local banks that extend lines of credit and landlords who are willing to forgo a month on the lease agreement.

“That’s one of the benefits of being in a small community,” she said. “You don’t have some of the hurdles you might in a large city where you’re not known. I think we will last longer for that and many other reasons.”