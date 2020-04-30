Results have come back from a recent business retention and expansion survey, sent out to seek answers on how local business owners are coping during the coronavirus pandemic.

“What’s interesting is that the businesses responding to the survey are doing business in an area larger than 100 miles,” Twin Cities Development (TCD) Marketing Specialist Kerrie Siegel-Heimbouch said. “Their sales so far during the pandemic have dropped an average of 48%.”

When asked about the amount of financial support these businesses might need, the majority responded in the zero to $20,000 range.

“That was least amount we included on the survey,” Siegel-Heimbouch said. “Instead of asking for $50,000, all of them were very realistic and only asked for the amount of help they might need.”

After looking over the survey results, TCD Project Manager Michelle Coolidge said most of those responding were facing very similar challenges as the nation is still facing COVID-19 protocols.

“No one really knows how things will play out and how long this would last,” Coolidge said. “It’s a challenge for them to continue doing business under the restrictions that were put in place.”

She said those challenges included whether to move employees home, limiting the number of people onsite, and not being able to do some of the retail functions that require people coming in the front door.

“Slow sales didn’t just affect restaurants but any business that relies on someone coming in to buy a product,” Coolidge said. “Even if the demand was there, supply chain problems made a big impact on the ability to do business.”

In some cases, dairy farmers and ag related producers were forced to destroy some of their product. It wasn’t because of the demand or the price, but because the supply chain was unable to get those perishable products to market in a timely manner.

“When that started happening, the example that really jumped out for people was the supermarkets,” Coolidge said. “Demand for certain types of transportation caused a backlog that affected the supermarkets’ ability to get what they needed to restock their shelves.”

Despite all the challenges of dealing with the pandemic, survey respondents revealed they were happy to be living here. One person answering the survey wrote: “We have good people in this area.”

Respondents provided a number of reasons for what kept their businesses in the local area. Topping the list was family, followed by quality of life, cost of living, location, commuting and their company’s ability to only do business locally.

“The people said they knew their neighbors and recognized we’re all in this together, so we need to support each other,” Coolidge said. “We have a stable population and people want to work.”

She added the local community bankers really came to bat for business owners, helping them get the resources they needed to successfully navigate through this crisis.

“People believe they have each other’s support, even though none of us are sure what we’ll look like once we come out from under this crisis,” Coolidge said.

