Alvin Cabello looked at the crowd filling Veteran’s Park on Saturday. Hundreds of people were seated on the grass in front of him. Some children ran across the splash pad and others filled the swings. On the opposite side of the park, a dodgeball game was underway.

Cabello was looking at a culmination of hard work that began with his dream and developed into the event Hope on The East Side has become.

“I’m really grateful,” Cabello said.

He began meeting with kids in Veteran’s Park with the goal of showing them that their life isn’t defined by their circumstances and that someone supported them.

Growing up, Cabello says he didn’t have the best support system and he got into trouble. Eventually, he turned his life around and was determined to stop other children from going down the same path.

“When I was a kid, I wished I had someone there for me,” Cabello said. “I want to be one of those people for someone else.”

Every week, 30-40 kids would show up to hang out with Cabello. They played “Hope Ball” together, which Cabello said is like dodgeball. He shared messages of hope and love with them and worked hard to create a safe space where children and families from all walks of life could come together.

Eventually, those Saturday games of Hope Ball began to outgrow Cabello and he knew he needed help to keep going.

“We came along side him and just kept going,” said Jeff Courtier, a staff pastor at the Rock Church in Scottsbluff. The first Hope on the East Side took place four years ago.

Courtier also leads Celebrate Recovery, the host of Hope on the East Side. Celebrate Recovery is a Christian-based 12-step program that aims to help people navigate their way through addiction.

The program focuses on “hurts, habits and hang-ups,” said Damon Schlenker, part of the Celebrate Recovery leadership team.

He explained that “hurts” are life experiences that have affected the way a person copes, such as abuse, abandonment and rejection. Habits are unhealthy patterns such as drugs, alcohol or gambling. Hang-ups include things like anxiety, codependency and guilt.

“Everybody has something to deal with,” Schlenker said.

The group is also making an effort to help those struggling with mental illness. He noted that no one in the group is a licensed professional and they can’t give medical advice.

“What we can do is help walk you through how you feel about having a mental illness,” Schlenker said, adding that many diagnoses are plagued by stigma and, sometimes, receiving a diagnoses may lead people to feel broken, alone or ashamed.

Regardless of what they were going through, organizers hoped all who attended the event would leave feeling more hopeful about their futures.

“We want to be an encouragement,” said Courtier. “We want to show people hope and the love of Jesus Christ. We want them to know that your past doesn’t define you.”

Throughout the day, members of Celebrate Recovery and others who have overcome obstacles took the stage to share their stories. The event also featured live entertainment from local bands as well as bigger names in the Christian music scene including Balance, Conflict Between, Illustrate and Torch.