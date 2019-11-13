Local church helping children of incarcerated parents through holiday program

First Baptist Church has extended its holiday giving with an Angel Tree program that will help children of incarcerated persons.

The program is in its second year, Carissa Smith said.

“Last year, we gave to 125 children,” she said. “It will be about the same this year, but 98 percent of the children on this year’s tree are local children. Last year, about 75 percent of the children were local.”

The Angel Tree Program is part of a national Prison Fellowship program. When someone is incarcerated, Smith said, they have the option of getting with a chaplain and giving that chaplain their child’s name to submit for the Angel Tree program. The child receives a gift, and a written message from their incarcerated parent.

Smith said First Baptist Church selected this program to help children.

“It really struck me because a lot of these kids are with grandparents or great-grandparents because one or both parents are incarcerated,” she said. “They are missing a vital part of their life. I thought it was a great way to minister to these kids and show them that someone loves them and is thinking of them.”

The church will host an open house on Nov. 20, 3 to 6 p.m., and people can select an angel off the tree. The angel has information about the child and items they have asked for. The church is located at 3009 Ave. I.

“There are a lot of Legos (listed),” Smith said. “That is the most common thing. Some of the older boys are looking for ear buds, or even necessities such as stocking caps. Jewelry is another hot item.”

Most people wrap the gifts that they donate, all that is required is that they remember to include the angel of their child with the gift, Smith said. Gifts are asked to be returned by Dec. 8. Members of the church will deliver the gifts on Dec. 14.

Anyone with questions about the program, or unable to make it to the open house can contact Smith, 308-631-9674.