Brave individuals from across the community are ready to take a dip in the frigid water of the North Platte River in support of a great cause — the Special Olympics.

The annual Polar Plunge is set for Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Trails West YMCA Camp in Riverside Park in Scottsbluff. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. Teams and individual plungers will start going into the river at 10:30 a.m. The Special Olympics teams will also host a lunch for the plungers.

A local team of Special Olympians is called the Scotts Bluff County Thunder. Members participate in the Polar Plunge, as well as compete in basketball, bowling, track and field, weightlifting and swimming. This summer, they plan to start a flag football team.

Head of Delegation, the administrators for the group, have been Charlie and Gloria Kennedy of Scottsbluff for the past five years.

“Our daughter has Down syndrome and she was 8 years old when we moved to Scottsbluff 12 years ago,” Gloria said. “That was the minimum age for participation, so we got involved in Special Olympics when she started bowling. It progressed from there.”

Charlie Kennedy said it’s a lot of fun spending time with the athletes.

“They love getting together and while they’re still competitive they still cheer each other on. It’s an opportunity to mingle with their friends,” Charlie Kennedy said.

He said it’s a big show when local Special Olympians head east to Lincoln to compete with other teams from across state.

The Scotts Bluff County Thunder has about 40 athletes on the team. Some compete in all the sports offered while others compete in just a few.

Gloria said the winter months are always busy for them. In addition to the Polar Plunge, they’re preparing for a basketball regional in Chadron and tournaments in both Lincoln and Omaha.

“The best thing about the job is seeing how much the athletes enjoy the competition and being with their peers,” Gloria Kennedy said. “Hands down, their favorite thing is getting their medals.”

Both Charlie and Gloria Kennedy admitted they can’t take care of the entire operation themselves, so they rely on family members, team coaches, volunteers and lots of generous support from local law enforcement and the community.

Polar Plunge is one of the major annual fundraising events for the Special Olympics. In the fall, Scotts Bluff County Thunder members take part in Big Red Raffle ticket sales through the state office for prizes like Husker season tickets. The group will also be participating in the upcoming WyoBraska Gives event.

“A lot of people know a special needs person or are related to a special needs person,” Charlie Kennedy said. “We get a lot of donations from church groups and even anonymous sources. But we still have to be creative and inventive in getting our message out there.”

Following the 2020 edition of the Polar Plunge, everyone is invited to join Special Olympics Nebraska and its supporters for the Post Plunger Party, also at the Trails West YMCA Camp, 1918 S. Beltline Highway West. Polar Plunge merchandise will be available for sale at the party.