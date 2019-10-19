A Scottsbluff practice plans to give back to the community by helping those who need dental care.

On Nov. 4-5, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., volunteers and staff will provide free dental services at Owen Oral & Implant Surgery, 702 W. 42nd St. Three dentists will be on hand, in addition to Dr. Zach Owen providing oral surgery services. Fillings, extractions and dental cleanings are among the services expected to be provided.

Also, the practice decided to extend the event, inviting others such as chiropractor Dr. Kira Bowhay and Julian Bradley, of The Bungalow Salon, to offer free services.

Last year, Owen Oral & Implant Surgery saw around 180 patients over the course of two days when the practice held the event for the first time. Dental services are provided on a first come, first serve basis and services are provided free, with no need for insurance or Medicaid.

Owen said that the practice takes its mission from the teaching of Jesus Christ.

“As Christians, we believe that our job is to emulate the life of Christ,” Owen said. “A significant portion of his ministry was devoted to healing people and we wanted to minister to other people with our talents and skills.”

He described the help provided last year — estimated at more than $100,000 in services provided, including an optometrist giving away 40 pairs of glasses — as rewarding.

Jenny Bruckner, oral surgery assistant, said the primary aim of the event is to help the community.

“We are a small community,” she said. “We all know each other. We want to help each other out. It’s nice to give back once in a while.”

Owen said that the practice often hears from people that they are unable to get a treatment done because they are unable to afford it. Instead of spreading out those appointments through the year, he said, they aim to fit them in throughout the year, devoting time and services to people. Also, he said, dentists and other volunteers are donating their time and some will also donate supplies to the cause.

People who wish to volunteer or donate in some manner are welcome. Donations from cups, to chairs to T-shirts, were provided last year. Lines for the event started early last year, with Tracie Margheim, administrative assistant, saying people were in line as early as 6:30 a.m. so the additional services provided by other providers and things such as food and drink made the waits better for the patients coming in.

“There are a lot of people who want to help and get involved to volunteer,” Margheim said. “It just changes you. It is as much for the volunteers as for the patients.”

For questions about the event or getting involved, contact Owen Oral & Implant Surgery at 308-633-1760.