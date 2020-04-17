When Phil Mitchell got the opportunity to adapt his business to help out during the current COVID-19 pandemic, he switched one of his product lines from vodka to hand sanitizer.

Great Plains Distillery also produces whiskey, but their typical vodka production switched to an 80% alcohol-based hand sanitizer product, produced under guidelines mandated by the World Health Organization. Great Plains’ product has been going to the City of Gering, a local nursing home and EMTs with Valley Ambulance and its network. Mitchell hopes that by next week he will have the product available to the public on a limited basis.

Mitchell, head distiller at Great Plains Distillery, said he began receiving calls from health facilities when sanitizer products fell into short supply.

“It’s taken me a long time to get the denaturing chemicals I need to denature the alcohol so it’s undrinkable,” Mitchell said.

The Food and Drug Administration requires the denaturing of the alcohol for the production.

Randy Meininger, owner of Valley Ambulance Services, said he has appreciated the community’s involvement in endeavors such as the one Great Plains Distillery has taken on.

“Phil has been really great to work with,” Meininger said. “It’s been awesome to work with our local businesses and say, ‘I know you do this, but is there any way you can do that instead?’ And they’ve really stepped up to the plate.”

Mitchell said there are no additives to make the sanitizer he produces smell good the way typical shelf brands do. The user will notice a slight smell of alcohol, but not a lasting one. Mitchell said typical shelf brands have an alcohol content of 60-70%, but the WHO guidelines stipulate 80% because “they want it to kill everything.” Meininger said Valley Ambulance crews began using the product Thursday night, and it has been exceptional.

The opportunity to produce a sanitizing product to help out during the pandemic was something Mitchell couldn’t pass up.

“I never would have expected this to happen because it just doesn’t,” he said. “There’s big industries out there, this stuff is really common. You wouldn’t think we’d be out of it, but things got pretty serious, and people are really serious about taking care and being precautionary. I’m just glad I get to do it. It’s a multi-purpose facility now.”

Once the pandemic is over and the crisis level reduced, Great Plains will have to cease production of the hand sanitizer as they are operating under an emergency exemption from the government that allows for the current production.

Finding bottles for the new product became a challenge as bottles and caps are in short supply around the country. Mitchell was able to locate bottles and caps for his use by ordering through Bovidr Labs in Scottsbluff, an animal health products company.

“We’re just going to help out as best we can,” Mitchell said.

Members of the public interested in purchasing the product can go to www.greatplainsdistillery.com for information.