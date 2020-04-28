Throughout the state, local organizations and others have been helping to provide for Nebraskans struggling with food insecurity. Some food pantries throughout the area and state have reported an increase in those seeking services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) is helping families in need with a new program called the Drive-Thru Food Pantry.

The pantry is open on Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the CAPWN Commodities Warehouse, 940 Crescent Drive in Gering.

CAPWN staff, friends and volunteers from around the community were at the warehouse Tuesday to bag up a selection of nonperishable food for Thursday’s event. About 450-500 bags were packed.

People who will be driving in for the Drive-Thru Food Pantry are asked to turn east at the skating rink and come around to the commodities warehouse. That will help avoid traffic congestion on 10th Street.

People are asked to remain in their vehicle and volunteers will load the food for them. They will be asking for your name, address, phone number and number of persons in the household.

“We’re reaching out to people primarily in Scotts Bluff and Banner Counties who have been affected by the COVID-19 virus,” Carmen Trevino, CAPWN’s family stabilization manager, said. “The only way it’s possible is through generous donations from a number of groups.”

Those groups include the Sherwood Foundation, Daughtry Foundation, Peter Kiewit Foundation, Black Hills Energy and donations from local community members.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to reach out to the community,” Trevino said. “We’re seeing many people who don’t ordinarily come to the food pantry. We’re very happy to serve those folks as well.

CAPWN has a food pantry that operates year round. So do some other church organizations. They play important roles in serving vulnerable communities by providing food for people in need.

While the local food pantries have so far been maintaining their operations, the need is always there.

“We’re seeing an increasing number of requests,” Rev. Nona Hodder of the First Christian Church in Scottsbluff said. “I think it’s related to people losing their jobs. We’re seeing people we’ve never seen before.”

Hodder said their church doesn’t require patrons to provide identification or be vetted in any way. In an average week, they serve from three to seven families or individuals a day.

“They come to our doors in need, so we help them,” she said. “We’re continuing with Christ’s mission to feed the hungry.”

Renee Kautz with Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering said their food pantry is only open two days a week, but they’re not seeing any major increase in requests.

“Our parishioners have been so good about keeping donations coming in, even during the COVID-19 crisis,” Kautz said. “We have a grocery cart at the church for food donations and it’s always full.”

Kautz said people are seeing a need and filling it even before church members can ask.

“We’re fortunate in this area where we have people who look after their neighbor.”

For a list of food pantries and other resources for assistance, visit the United Way of Western Nebraska website. A list of COVID-19 Resources is available: https://www.uwwn.org/covid-19-resources.

