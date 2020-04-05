As some areas of the state and the county report an increase in gun purchases, applications for permits in Scotts Bluff County also appear to indicate more people are interested in purchasing guns.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman and Gering Police Chief George Holthus report higher than normal activity at their agencies.

Applicants generally do not provide a reason that they may be seeking a gun permit at this time. The process is fairly simple.

“They (applicants) come in and talk to one of our gals, and she does the paperwork,” Overman said. “That process is to fill out an application, check their record, and if there is nothing in their record that makes them a prohibited person, we grant the permit.”

It’s not often that gun permits are denied in any of the three departments. Spencer indicated that generally, most people will know whether or not they would qualify for a gun permit. A person can be denied a permit to purchase a handgun if they are have a felony conviction, a history of mental health issues or domestic violence, or a history of drug use.

Each of the departments has undergone changes due to efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but report that they have been able to process applications within the three-day period.

“We can generally do it in the time that is allotted by statute,” Spencer said. There have been some reports of state or federal background check delays, however, he said, ““we have not seen any backlog as far as I know in the response time. It is done electronically and there have not been any issues.”

— Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department

At the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, officials received a total of 50 application for permits in January and February. The department saw permit applications double from March 1 to March 25, with 44 permits submitted to the department during that time. In all of 2019, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department processed a total of 26 permits.

Overman said that though there has been some changes to access at Scotts Bluff County’s administration building, people can still obtain gun permits during normal business hours. People are being asked to enter the building through the door nearest the veterans memorial, but will be directed to the Sheriff’s Department as usual.

“We are fully staffed and we don’t typically deal with long lines,” he said. “We have not had to go to making appointments.”

— Scottsbluff Police Department

The Scottsbluff Police Department has seen an increase in permits, even with shorter hours and staff, Chief Kevin Spencer said. This week, the department changed its processes for accepting permits.

In the second week of March, he said, the department had nine applications and saw that triple to 27 applications last week. To date, he said, numbers are showing an increase compared to the same time last year. As of March 25, the department had processed 77 applications since the beginning of the year. In all of 2019, the department issued a total of 237 gun permits.

This week, the department did change its operations, with offices closed to the public and people asked to make an appointment, Information about obtaining a permit is available at http://www.scottsbluff.org/departments/public_safety/departments/police.php on the City of Scottsbluff Website. .

— Gering Police Department

From the beginning of March 1 through March 26, the Gering Police Department processed 36 permits. Holthus said that permit applications are steadily increasing, with 70 permits already processed through March 25, compared to 45 permits at the same time last year.

With changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the department has gone to processing its permits through mail. People interested in a permit are asked to email the Gering Police Department, gpdrecords@gering.org, and they will be emailed an application form. They will need to fill out that application, including having it notarized, and mail it back to the department for processing.

The application for filling out a permit is only one page. The cost in the state of Nebraska is $5. A handgun purchase permit is valid for three years from the date it was issued.

The Star-Herald did reach out to stores throughout the area that do sell handguns and ammo, as some have reported issues purchasing handguns or ammunition in recent weeks. However, all questions were referred to corporate offices for Dunham Sports, Cabela’s and Murdoch’s and the Star-Herald did not receive return calls or emails to its inquiries.